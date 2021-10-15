Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

— St. Louis Post-Dispatch

We all know gerrymandering is baked into our politics, but when that process goes so far that it begins to undermine basic principles of fair representation, we need to take notice and speak up. That moment has come in the Texas redistricting process.

The proposed congressional and state house maps now being debated in Austin fail on any number of basic principles — from keeping districts geographically compact to maintaining existing political subdivisions to preserving communities of interest by not splitting up suburbs to lump them in with rural communities.

It also must be said that these maps raise serious questions about the racial and ethnic makeup of new districts in a state where 95% of population growth in the last decade has been from people of color.

The letter of the law may permit a party in power to protect its incumbents by drawing maps around voters’ party preferences. But the spirit of the law and the greater good of democracy do not appear to be served by the maps that Republican legislators have crafted.

— The Dallas Morning News

