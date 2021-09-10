Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Twenty years later, we are seemingly less vulnerable to terrorist attacks than we were in 2001. Yet the threat of a major cyberattack is increasing.

And if weakening the United States was Osama bin Laden’s ultimate goal, we have spent an estimated $5.8 trillion on the war in Afghanistan and other conflicts stemming from the attacks with very little to show for it. That’s a staggering number, the equivalent of hundreds of millions of dollars a day that could have been spent on a multitude of needs.

It’s a grim reminder that wars rarely go the way presidents — or military leaders — think they will.

So, yes, let’s use 9/11 to engage in thoughtful discussion about our ability to evaluate the pros and cons of going to war, and how we can best find the right balance between domestic and national security spending, as we stave off the ever-present threats to national security.

But first, let’s commemorate 9/11 by first remembering the nearly 3,000 who died that day — and the heroic efforts of those who risked their lives to save others.

