Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

It is a valid point that the standard terms “Latino” and “Latina” are gendered, but there are other options than one that is hard to pronounce in both English and Spanish and has seen no widespread adoption despite having circulated for about 20 years. The same poll found that 68% of voters preferred the term “Hispanic,” including majorities of both the U.S.-born and the foreign-born.

It may not be a perfect descriptor — it arguably leaves out Brazilians and includes people from Spain — but it’s what most of the community identifies with now. That may change, but it hasn’t yet.

— New York Daily News

***

In the post-Watergate era, Congress shored up the integrity and transparency of the executive branch by creating inspector general offices and charging them to ferret out misconduct and abuse and report it to the public.

The Justice Department was arguably the agency most in need of independent scrutiny, but it took 10 years before the law was updated to include it. Even then, the new inspector general’s purview did not extend to key agencies under the department’s umbrella, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration or the FBI.