Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020. Overall, America still is overwhelmingly Christian. The second-largest belief system is not a religion at all: More than 23% of Americans are “nones,” or religiously unaffiliated.

The rise of the nones has been the topic of much discussion in recent years, but over the past two years, the percentage of Americans who claim no faith has declined from 25.5% to 23.3%, a steeper drop than white evangelicals in that period.

Among Americans 65 and older, the largest religious segment is white evangelicals. Among Americans ages 18 to 29, the largest segment is nones. And the age groups in between show a steady transfer between the two. Religious minorities are small but seem to be growing among younger generations.

All of this shows us that for all the disruption and debate among religious communities from politics and pandemic, Americans still value religious expression. To us, the takeaway here is encouraging. Our U.S. Constitution protects our freedom to practice a faith, and most Americans do so, without threat of violence or discrimination.