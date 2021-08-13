Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020. Overall, America still is overwhelmingly Christian. The second-largest belief system is not a religion at all: More than 23% of Americans are “nones,” or religiously unaffiliated.
The rise of the nones has been the topic of much discussion in recent years, but over the past two years, the percentage of Americans who claim no faith has declined from 25.5% to 23.3%, a steeper drop than white evangelicals in that period.
Among Americans 65 and older, the largest religious segment is white evangelicals. Among Americans ages 18 to 29, the largest segment is nones. And the age groups in between show a steady transfer between the two. Religious minorities are small but seem to be growing among younger generations.
All of this shows us that for all the disruption and debate among religious communities from politics and pandemic, Americans still value religious expression. To us, the takeaway here is encouraging. Our U.S. Constitution protects our freedom to practice a faith, and most Americans do so, without threat of violence or discrimination.
The religious makeup of our nation certainly has shifted over the course of American history. It certainly will shift in the future. But we can be encouraged that those shifts are happening under the banner of liberty and justice for all, which itself likely is one reason why faiths of all kinds do flourish here.
— Dallas Morning News
***
The U.S. Border Patrol’s record of rampant misconduct by agents — and its frequent indifference to this misconduct — is difficult to exaggerate. In 2014, a Politico investigation laid out the case that the Border Patrol was “America’s most out-of-control law enforcement agency.”
Now, finally, the federal government is taking a fundamental step to clean up the Border Patrol. The Biden administration announced plans to have 6,000 agents wear body cameras by year’s end, increasing to 7,500 next year. The rollout will begin in Texas and New Mexico before arriving in California. With 20,000 agents, it’s only a first step.
The administration’s decision came after it was lobbied by a broad coalition of groups often at odds with each other — the Border Patrol agents union, the American Civil Liberties Union and a bipartisan group of lawmakers. The agents union’s chief expressed his belief that the cameras will do more to illustrate that claims of misconduct are untrue than to corroborate the claims. If only more police unions held such views. Trust is, after all, a two-way street.
Of course, the policy and the purchase of equipment to enact it will be a waste without appropriate training, agent buy-in, constant reminders and the sharing of footage. But plenty of people are watching to ensure the Border Patrol follows through on this.
— San Diego Union-Tribune
***
President Joe Biden has made a show of trying to rescue millions of American renters, pushing through yet another national eviction ban on what he has admitted are shaky legal grounds. He’s wrong. What struggling families and landlords need is money, not moratoriums.
The right solution is to expand federal rental assistance, and fast. Congress has allocated a total of $46 billion to emergency programs covering rent and arrears, typically with direct payments to landlords — but the help is taking far too long to arrive. In the five months through June, only about $3 billion had been disbursed. Many who are eligible don’t know the money is available, and navigating the ill-equipped state and local bureaucracies tasked with delivering it is absurdly difficult.
Ultimately, what’s required is an overhaul of the punitively complex federal-state hybrid system of housing support. But that won’t happen in a matter of weeks. Given the urgency, the Biden administration will have to pull other levers, preferably without breaking the law. Specifically: Make applying easier, get the word out and divert eviction cases before they get to court.
Even the best efforts won’t help everyone, and easing restrictions admittedly will let more money go where it shouldn’t. Even so, it makes sense to help as many of the needy as possible, or else a lot of Americans are going to end up on the street.