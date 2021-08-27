Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

— The Dallas Morning News

One of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s more ill-considered choices on environmental protection in recent years was his decision in 2020 to veto legislation banning the use of chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to childhood brain damage. The Aug. 18 announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency that it is banning the use of the chemical on food nationwide shows how wrong Maryland was.

While we appreciate the economic challenges facing farmers, this should never have been so difficult a call. And, sadly, it is far from the only time that much-needed environmental protection was neutered under the last president.

State-by-state bans of harmful chemicals are fine, but nationwide approaches are better. That’s why we hope that the EPA’s overdue decision on chlorpyrifos signals a trend of renewed efforts to trust science — or at least be less swayed by deep-pocketed special interests. It’s all very well to support business and the agriculture sector where appropriate, but not at the expense of humans.