Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Consider what’s unfolding in Arlington, Texas. In this large and sprawling community, Police Chief Al Jones has noted that a recent spate of violence actually stems from criminals stealing guns from cars — many left unlocked.
Jones said he has seen a rise in violence that is due to teenagers having access to guns, and most guns being confiscated by police have been stolen from vehicles. In fact, over the past three years, more than half of the firearms stolen in Arlington had been taken from a vehicle.
We’d argue that gun owners better-securing their privately owned weapons could be among the easiest things Second Amendment advocates could do to cut down on gun crimes and promote a safer society. Doing so won’t require passing new laws in Austin or Washington, and it should be noncontroversial.
The Arlington police offer a few common-sense ideas on how to reduce gun thefts. They include locking your vehicle when it’s unattended; hiding weapons in the vehicle and locking them away if possible, such as in a case; not leaving firearms in your vehicle overnight; and recording serial numbers on your guns in case they are stolen.
Personal responsibility is a key ingredient to a free society, and it’s also a key ingredient to reducing violence. In this case, protecting society starts with protecting personal firearms from theft.
— The Dallas Morning News
***
One of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s more ill-considered choices on environmental protection in recent years was his decision in 2020 to veto legislation banning the use of chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to childhood brain damage. The Aug. 18 announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency that it is banning the use of the chemical on food nationwide shows how wrong Maryland was.
While we appreciate the economic challenges facing farmers, this should never have been so difficult a call. And, sadly, it is far from the only time that much-needed environmental protection was neutered under the last president.
State-by-state bans of harmful chemicals are fine, but nationwide approaches are better. That’s why we hope that the EPA’s overdue decision on chlorpyrifos signals a trend of renewed efforts to trust science — or at least be less swayed by deep-pocketed special interests. It’s all very well to support business and the agriculture sector where appropriate, but not at the expense of humans.
It is unfortunate that environmental protection too often breaks down to Democrats favoring it and Republicans opposing. With an EPA of stiffened purpose and resolve, as evidenced this month, one hopes the tide is turning and environmental protection becomes bipartisan (and broadly popular) again.
— The Baltimore Sun
***
Upon their release from prison, people convicted of a felony are expected to rejoin society and conduct themselves as law-abiding citizens. So why are North Carolina Republicans planning to appeal a court ruling that restores the right to vote once the convicted serve their time?
Republican state lawmakers claim they’re defending a 1973 state law that says voting rights can be restored only after probation or parole is completed. But the 1973 law, sponsored by Mickey Michaux, a Black legislator from Durham, was not a restriction but actually an expansion of voting rights. It eliminated a requirement that those with felony convictions needed a court order to have their right to vote restored.
The three-judge panel that reached the 2-1 ruling did not issue a decree. The judges determined constitutional rights. The court made a similar ruling last year when it said denying the right to vote because of a failure to pay court fees or fines was effectively a poll tax.
Taking a hard line against the voting rights of people on probation or parole isn’t about protecting election integrity. It’s about suppressing the vote of a minority. According to The Sentencing Project, one of every 16 African Americans has lost their right to vote because of a felony conviction, compared with one of every 59 non-Black voters.
The ruling should be celebrated by anyone who cares about democracy.
— The Charlotte Observer
***
It’s a relief that the Biden administration is returning to and ultimately exceeding the standards that the Obama administration set for the automobile industry — albeit not quickly enough for some environmentalists — after the Trump administration recklessly rolled them back.
The Obama rule called for a 5% increase in efficiency each year. Automakers, of course, chafed at that requirement — but even they weren’t looking for the permit-to-pollute deal that the Trump administration subsequently offered (1.5%).
That level was so anemic that even top automakers balked. Four of them cut a side-deal with California, calling for efficiency improvement of 3.7% annually. Biden’s proposed standards would initially start at the ones set forth in the California deal, which rankles some environmentalists. But going forward, the Biden plan quickly meets and then exceeds Obama’s standards.
And Biden’s separate call for 50% of all new car sales by 2030 to be electric cars is potentially transformative. This is the right route.
— The St. Louis Post-Dispatch