Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

It would be hard to find an Afghan businesswoman more inspiring than Roya Mahboob. When she started a software firm in Afghanistan more than a decade ago, years after the U.S. ousted the Taliban from power, the backlash from the country’s male-dominated society came swift and blunt. In 2013 she was named by Time magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World.”
What will happen to the women of Afghanistan now? What will happen to the girls of Afghanistan?
Earlier this week, Taliban leaders tried to portray to the world a new, more moderate side to their movement. The new Afghanistan, said Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, “doesn’t want women to be victims.”
Not surprisingly, the notion has been met with deep skepticism among many Afghans. They remember the Taliban’s medieval ways, which haven’t been confined solely to the group’s pre-2001 rule. In July, Taliban leaders in two Afghan provinces ordered religious elders to draft a list of girls over 15 and widows under 45, who would then be forced to marry Taliban fighters — a decree tantamount to sex slavery.
As bungled as the U.S. exit from Afghanistan has been, the Biden administration was right to pull out. To expect America to remain another year, another five years, indefinitely, is wholly unrealistic — and not in U.S. national interest. At the same time, it is indeed incumbent upon America to stand up for human rights in every corner of the world.
Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer made the right decision — the only decision — on Tuesday when she ruled that court hearings in the case of Nikolas Cruz, the accused Parkland, Fla., school shooter, will remain open to the public and media.
As painful as the hearings will be for this wounded community, they must remain open. How else will South Floridians — and people the world over — know that justice is being carried out?
Cruz, 22, is facing the death penalty, accused of murdering 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Feb. 14, 2018. The public defender’s office had asked the judge last week to close the hearings to avoid the possibility of further tainting a future jury pool, also arguing that the publicity sparked by the hearings could harm Cruz’s ability to get a fair trial.
But courts routinely handle sensitive hearings with a narrower approach. As the Broward State Attorney’s Office pointed out, defense lawyers can always ask the judge to review specific evidence in private. Many high-profile trials have been held without incident — and without difficulty finding an impartial jury.
Cruz must get a fair trial. The wounded and the families of those killed in the attack deserve justice. But the best way to ensure those things is to allow public scrutiny.
Artificial intelligence has insinuated its way into our daily lives, whether we are aware. But there is a concerning new use for AI on the horizon. AI and machine learning could be tapped by the lending industry in making loan decisions.
Federal bank regulators have asked for comment on the matter, and while there’s interest in the prospect, there’s also rightly expressed concern about discrimination and fair lending.
FinRegLab, a Washington-based research group that has launched a broad inquiry into the use of AI in financial services, has said machine learning could be transformational. It could forestall increased cost and risk associated with using more traditional tools for assessing the worthiness of a particular customer (a person or a business.)
But AI and machine learning could fan historical discrimination and financial exclusion. “The use of complex, opaque algorithmic models in consumer credit transactions also heightens the risk of unlawful discrimination and unfair deceptive and abusive practices,” wrote the National Consumer Law Center in Boston.
Federal agencies and industry groups are reported to be working together toward the goal of uniformity and transparency.
There is a history of bias in the financial industry. All measures must be taken to ensure that AI and machine learning do not create or perpetuate unfairness.
We see in the new census numbers a healthy indicator that the United States continues to evolve racially and ethnically, and a timely reminder to whites that the nation badly needs to welcome and integrate people with a range of backgrounds if it has any hope of remaining economically and culturally dynamic.
In the 2020 count, the U.S. white non-Hispanic population fell to 58%, down from 69% in 2000. Whatever the cause, it’s clear that whites, who too often complain about seeing “their” country slip away, owe a debt of gratitude to their non-white neighbors.
More people are the key to maintaining an energetic and prosperous nation (not to mention a viable Social Security system). Right now, those people are coming from other parts of the world, and from nonwhite Americans reproducing at faster rates.
Replacement theory? Boo. Augmentation theory is the only sustainable path to a brighter American future.
