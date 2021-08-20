Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

It would be hard to find an Afghan businesswoman more inspiring than Roya Mahboob. When she started a software firm in Afghanistan more than a decade ago, years after the U.S. ousted the Taliban from power, the backlash from the country’s male-dominated society came swift and blunt. In 2013 she was named by Time magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

What will happen to the women of Afghanistan now? What will happen to the girls of Afghanistan?

Earlier this week, Taliban leaders tried to portray to the world a new, more moderate side to their movement. The new Afghanistan, said Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, “doesn’t want women to be victims.”

Not surprisingly, the notion has been met with deep skepticism among many Afghans. They remember the Taliban’s medieval ways, which haven’t been confined solely to the group’s pre-2001 rule. In July, Taliban leaders in two Afghan provinces ordered religious elders to draft a list of girls over 15 and widows under 45, who would then be forced to marry Taliban fighters — a decree tantamount to sex slavery.