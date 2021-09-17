Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Finally, after spending the past two months threatening school districts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has come up with a great idea for public education.

He wants to eliminate the Florida Standards Assessments — three words that teachers hate, students dread and parents stress over. So much hinges on the FSA and those hours of test-taking that happen every spring: teacher performance evaluations, school grades and student self-esteem.

DeSantis wants to replace that testing model starting in the 2022-23 school year with student “progress monitoring” three times a year that would reduce testing by 75% and allow for more individualized assessment that helps teachers make adjustments during the school year.

We agree. After weeks of calling out the governor’s bullying and misguided behavior as he sought to punish school officials who enacted mask mandates, we can say we think DeSantis has the right idea here. So do teacher unions and many parents. Perhaps that’s precisely what DeSantis is looking for: a chance to prove he cares about children after trying to force them into schools that don’t require their classmates to mask up.

— Miami Herald

