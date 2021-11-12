Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

But when it comes to the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, which finally announced recently that it would take the first steps to shed the name Hastings, we can only wonder why it took several years. His misdeeds came to light in 2017, when an adjunct professor wrote an article about the man.

Serranus Clinton Hastings, the first chief justice of the California Supreme Court, should have — but never did — face a judge himself over the deaths of Native Americans. Hastings orchestrated and financed multiple attacks on the Yuki Indians of Round Valley in Mendocino County that massacred close to 300 people, including women and children. He then took their lands for his own financial benefit. With those questionably obtained gains, he donated $100,000 in gold coins to found the law college, the first in California.

Hastings’ name is a dishonor to the law. There is no way his name belongs even on an anthill.

— Los Angeles Times

******