Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

There are many lessons to learn from 20 years of war in Afghanistan. But the last two years deserve additional scrutiny and insight that only a commission of significant heft and a fair-minded approach can offer.

— Dallas Morning News

The recent loss of at least 13 American service members, killed along with some 200 Afghan men, women and children, by a brutal terrorist attack outside the airport in Kabul does not appear to have been carried out by the Taliban, the long-standing adversary. It was the work of a third party, a yet-more-extreme group with a vested interest in undermining the Taliban’s apparent victory — particularly if the Taliban plans to, as it has claimed, mend its ways.

ISIS-K is known for disregarding international borders on the premise that the Islamic caliphate cannot be confined by such. Its stated goals include the defeat of Israel and the United States.

An inconvenient truth blew up in America’s face. This was the message: There are those to the right of the Taliban who specialize in terrorism.

In Afghanistan and beyond, the war on terror is far from over. All nations who believe in freedom, safety and democracy will have to re-engage. There can be no withdrawal from that.