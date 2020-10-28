Editorial: RPD chief should release the names

So let’s get this straight: Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith established a committee to strengthen relationships and build greater trust between his department and city residents — but he will publicly identify only one of the members.
Where is the transparency and accountability?
In a year marked by near-nightly protests this summer stemming from racial unrest and festering questions over police actions toward protesters, now is the time for openness — not opacity.
Smith created the 15-member External Advisory Committee, as the RTD’s Reed Williams reported, as a structure for the police to learn about neighborhood complaints, concerns and crime trends evolving in the community, and as a format for the department to inform residents about its thinking and law enforcement strategies.
But apparently the other 14 members don’t want their names disclosed, fearful of potential harassment for cooperating with police. All we know about the members is they are “community leaders from various segments” of the metro Richmond area, according to the department.
Smith told Williams, “In this environment, some people do have concerns about being ‘doxed,’” — the practice of maliciously publishing private information about people online. A police spokesperson told us Wednesday that “to protect the privacy of the participants, the list of names will not be released at this time.”
The chief said he’d have to check with the members if a reporter could attend meetings, though he would support media coverage because “it’s great work.” If that’s the case, then Smith needs to disclose the names and demand that members step forward. If they don’t, then they should step down and be replaced with members who are willing to publicly participate.
How can the committee claim any legitimacy if we don’t know who the members are?
The violence that ravaged the city this summer took its toll on residents and downtown businesses. Angry protesters descended upon the residences of some city officials, including Mayor Levar Stoney, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin and Councilwoman Kim Gray. That was unacceptable.
What else is unacceptable is a public department not being fully transparent. The committee holds promise. But if the police department wants to build public trust, then Smith should remove the shroud of secrecy hanging over the panel. Let the media attend meetings and name the members.
— Pamela Stallsmith