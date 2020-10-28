Editorial: RPD chief should release the names

So let’s get this straight: Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith established a committee to strengthen relationships and build greater trust between his department and city residents — but he will publicly identify only one of the members.

Where is the transparency and accountability?

In a year marked by near-nightly protests this summer stemming from racial unrest and festering questions over police actions toward protesters, now is the time for openness — not opacity.

Smith created the 15-member External Advisory Committee, as the RTD’s Reed Williams reported, as a structure for the police to learn about neighborhood complaints, concerns and crime trends evolving in the community, and as a format for the department to inform residents about its thinking and law enforcement strategies.

But apparently the other 14 members don’t want their names disclosed, fearful of potential harassment for cooperating with police. All we know about the members is they are “community leaders from various segments” of the metro Richmond area, according to the department.