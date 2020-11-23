Editorial: RPD wisely releases names of new panel

In transparency there is trust. So we were glad to learn that the Richmond Police Department (RPD) made the wise decision this past week to publicly identify the members of its new advisory panel.

In October, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith announced the creation of the department’s External Advisory Committee. But he didn’t reveal who serves on the group, citing concerns from most members of potential harassment for cooperating with police.

We called for an immediate release of the names in the interest of public accountability. How can a public department form a group and not disclose its membership?

As we said this past month, in a year marked by near-nightly protests this summer stemming from racial unrest and festering questions over police actions toward protesters, this is the time for openness — not opacity.

The committee has the laudable goal of creating a dialogue between city residents and police. Its structure, according to the department, “provides a means for the police to learn about neighborhood complaints, concerns, ideas and crime trends evolving in the community. Similarly, the committee provides a format in which the department can inform residents about current thinking and share some of the strategies of our local law enforcement professionals in the RPD.”