Editorial: Saluting Michael Paul Williams

The Pulitzer Prize is the highest honor a journalist can achieve. It is awarded to the best of the best, to those extraordinary writers whose poignant prose and searing imagery cut to the crux of the pressing issues before us.
It’s no wonder RTD columnist Michael Paul Williams received the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary. He is extraordinary.
As Richmond became an epicenter of racial reckoning this past year, Williams forcefully and thoughtfully confronted our past while offering solutions for moving our community — and this nation — forward.
Williams won for columns written in 2020, the judges wrote, “for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city’s monuments to white supremacy.”
Williams captured the first draft of a dynamic history with his powerful columns, writing with an authority that speaks to his deep understanding of our region. A Richmond native, he graduated from Hermitage High School and Virginia Union University. He holds a master’s degree from the prestigious Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
He joined The Times-Dispatch in 1982 as a reporter and became a columnist 10 years later. Over his nearly 40-year career, he has received numerous accolades for his work — and none more so deserved than the Pulitzer.
It is an honor to work with Williams, whose affable nature, abundant curiosity and quest for truth make him a favorite among colleagues. He personifies the impact of solid, local journalism as he pushes for accountability. This type of commentary is vital to a free press and the health of our democracy.
Michael Paul Williams’ compelling work makes a difference, as these excerpts of his award-winning columns show.
***
That we are at a moment no one saw coming is due to the Black Lives Matter protesters who cast an unflinching light on the ugly symbolism behind these monuments. Few images are as powerful as the light projection of George Floyd’s face onto the graffiti-marked Lee monument, as was done Wednesday night. …
Richmond has become so fixated at carrying the weight of history that it failed to realize what a burden it was, until the demonstrators made it impossible to ignore.
***
We should have known this day was coming, because they knew this day was coming.
The extrication of Richmond from the clutches of its white-supremacist symbols was never going to be as simple as loosening a few bolts and pushing the levers on a crane.
The architects of Lost Cause dogma protected their bronze idols with an arsenal of fail-safes. Removing Confederate statues from Monument Avenue always was going to be a fight — and a prelude to the much more difficult task of purging the legacy of white supremacy.
And so it has come to pass with an injunction preventing Gov. Ralph Northam, at least temporarily, from removing Robert E. Lee from his pedestal following a complaint that its removal is in violation of the 1890 deed giving the state control of the property. …
When it comes to Confederate propagandists, it’s hard to top the city of Richmond and the commonwealth of Virginia. It’s past time for both to get out of the hate crime business.
***
The erection of those monuments coincided with the nadir of American race relations from the end of Reconstruction into the early 1920s, with the rollback of Black voting rights and political gains, the establishment of Jim Crow and other preludes to current-day inequities in income, employment, health, education and housing.
We’re at a moment where folks are demanding that we take an honest look at these statues and their true legacy, at eye level.
This is our moment of truth to create a legitimate cause out of a lost one.
To do so, the prevailing mythology must come crashing down to earth. We can’t properly assess what’s been placed on a pedestal.
***
July 1, 2020: “The fall of Stonewall Jackson is just a start. Let’s start building a city we can be proud of.”
The beeping crane maneuvered and power tools whirred. But as the minutes turned to hours, there stood Jackson, like a stone wall. The moment began to echo December’s “Rumors of War” unveiling at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, with our transition from old to new Richmond delayed by a tarp unwilling to let go. Jackson was harnessed but seemingly refused to surrender. Then again, we’re talking about extracting bronze from a granite base, not pulling apart Legos.
Finally, the statue lifted off its pedestal to cheers before hanging suspended for a moment. By now, it was pouring, and a bell tolled in the background.
Someday, it will be universally acknowledged that July 1, 2020, was a great day in the city of Richmond — the moment this city finally began divorcing itself from the Confederacy. The fall of Stonewall is just a start. We need to begin earnest work building a Richmond we can be proud of.
***
July 7, 2020: “Ignorance is no longer in season.’ It’s time for Hanover to reject its Confederate school names.”
Hanover County appears intent to live on in infamy as the Prince Edward County of the 21st century.
In 1959, Prince Edward became the poster child for Massive Resistance, closing its public schools and establishing a private all-white academy — Black students be damned.
Racist intransigence was wrong in Prince Edward then.
It’s wrong in Hanover County now.
During the same year Prince Edward closed its schools, Lee-Davis High School, home of the “Confederates,” opened its doors in Mechanicsville.
In 1968, the year the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered, the Hanover School Board named a new middle school for Stonewall Jackson.
This was no coincidence.
***
There’s no logical or moral reason to further celebrate treason in service of the buying, selling and enslavement of human beings. There never was.
To raise these symbols again in the 21st century, when we all should know better, would be doubling down on an obscenity. Using the law as a tool to defend white supremacy is as odious as using the Bible to do so.
Meanwhile, some of us already are looking to the future. Having been defined so long by an inglorious four-year chapter of U.S. history, we need to decide who we want to be.
***
Aug. 7, 2020: “Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire’s racism does not merit honor. Remove his name from Richmond spaces.”
Statues to the Confederate president, generals, soldiers and sailors have fallen by the wayside.
But Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire, surgeon to Stonewall Jackson and the Confederate army, remains unmoved during this moment of racial reckoning, despite his unrepentant racism as a pusher of eugenics pseudoscience and Lost Cause propaganda until his death in 1900.
Our Veterans Administration Medical Center bears his name. Virginia Commonwealth University — a school with an inglorious past of robbing the graves of Black people for medical research — has a medical campus building named for him. A statue of McGuire stands in Capitol Square.
As the pandemic exacts a disproportionate toll on Black and brown lives, the pre-existing condition of racism has proven more deadly than the virus.