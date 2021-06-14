Editorial: Saluting Michael Paul Williams

The Pulitzer Prize is the highest honor a journalist can achieve. It is awarded to the best of the best, to those extraordinary writers whose poignant prose and searing imagery cut to the crux of the pressing issues before us.

It’s no wonder RTD columnist Michael Paul Williams received the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary. He is extraordinary.

As Richmond became an epicenter of racial reckoning this past year, Williams forcefully and thoughtfully confronted our past while offering solutions for moving our community — and this nation — forward.

Williams won for columns written in 2020, the judges wrote, “for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city’s monuments to white supremacy.”

Williams captured the first draft of a dynamic history with his powerful columns, writing with an authority that speaks to his deep understanding of our region. A Richmond native, he graduated from Hermitage High School and Virginia Union University. He holds a master’s degree from the prestigious Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.