Editorial: School construction legislation taking a step forward

An outpouring of community concern from neighbors in the Fan District and beyond came gushing in since the beloved William Fox Elementary School caught on fire.

More than a week since the tragedy — which mercifully did not claim any lives — Richmond city, fire and school officials still are reeling from the event and sorting out details. Multiple questions have surfaced, ranging from the efficiency of the school district’s emergency communications, to what may have caused the fire at the 110-year-old school.

For Richmond Public Schools, the new concern to replace this school, coupled with displaced students and disrupted routines, is paramount. It piles onto a growing list of Richmond schools in need of renovations or rebuilds.

Fox Elementary is among many public schools with the distinction of being more than a century old and needing improvements. Across Virginia, there are more than 1,000 K-12 school buildings — more than half of the state’s tally — that are on average older than 50 years, according to a Virginia Department of Education report from last June.

The Commission on School Construction and Modernization, a bipartisan team established in 2020, estimates at least $24.8 billion would be needed to replace these aging structures. With communities facing challenges to raise capital to replace or renovate these schools, a few bills now working their way through the legislature are a step forward to creating a sustainable funding plan to help school districts.

Senate Bill 473 establishes the School Construction Fund and Program, which would direct the VDOE to establish a fund to provide grants to school boards that use “federal, state, and local programs and resources to finance the design and construction of new school buildings,” or renovations.

The first of its kind in Virginia, the plan seeks to bank money in a few ways: via gaming proceeds from casinos; by applying for federal and state education funding and via philanthropic donations. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond is the lead patron and this program passed in the Senate earlier this month.

When state revenue comes in from Virginia’s casinos, now eligible for operation in five cities, most of that revenue goes to a dedicated gaming fund, but a percentage set aside for school construction was subject to General Assembly approval. The new legislation proposes to bypass that step and have any designated money go directly to the School Construction Fund.

Senate Bill 472 (connected to the former that McClellan also leads) would enable all localities to levy up to a 1% sales tax to raise funds solely for school construction and renovation projects. Currently, nine localities are permitted to use this provision: Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties, and the city of Danville. Recent legislation seeks to add the city of Charlottesville and Isle of Wight County, but the McClellan bill would enable all localities statewide to add it — if approved by local referendum.

There also is a bill amending the existing Literary Fund, a VDOE program, to make it more attractive to localities. Created decades ago, it recoups funds from civil fines and other penalties with that money placed in a loan fund to support school construction or renovation. Among the changes is an increase to the loan distribution: The current allocation is $7.5 million loan per project, amending the code would increase loans up to $25 million per project.

These and other related school construction bills have passed the Senate and are now being reviewed along with companion bills by the House of Delegates.

Even if they all don’t completely pass, there’s still $500 million from former Gov. Ralph Northam’s biennial budget released in December that sets aside money for school construction projects. Components of the budget bill still are being reviewed, but expectations are that the school construction part would remain in tact.

School districts can apply for a grant through the School Construction Fund, which if made law, would be effective July 1. The state would make a determination on any applications, but as far as what projects are a priority that is up to the locality.

“These are tools that the state can use to help that locality,” McClellan said. In a release, McClellan also said, the “bipartisan bill would empower voters ... to choose to invest in local school construction.”

Which brings us back to Richmond. The city currently is not among those localities that can raise the sales tax and use the extra for this purpose. But Richmond did raise its meals tax to achieve the same goal — a strategy other localities also have adopted.

Because of its age, Fox likely would be eligible for state funds for construction. It remains to be seen whether school officials also will tap into state resources (loans or grants) available to the district once it collects any potential payoff from a fire insurance claim. The fire destroyed a new roof recently put in, but it shouldn’t take a fire to receive money to renovate a century-old school.

Whether Fox becomes more of a priority than other projects in the pipeline in Richmond (say George Wythe High School) is another unknown, but perhaps they are separate issues.

For the Fox building, any immediate plans — whether it will be renovated or razed and rebuilt — appears too soon to speculate. The event is still too raw for many. Superintendent Jason Kamras said recently the focus is on healing and the supporting the community’s mental health.

For now, the school community of dozens of teachers and students and families have pivoted to remote learning. There is discussion to reopen Clark Springs Elementary as a possible temporary space. Other options are tapping into local venues such as houses of worship or other community organizations.

Whether the coming conversations will focus on renovating or building anew, at least there are discussions headed in the right direction to support school construction, rehab aging structures, in case of a fire or any other unforeseen circumstance.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks