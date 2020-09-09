Editorial, Sept. 10, 2020: Flu vaccines are more important than ever this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer is all but over. The weather is cooler and morning temperatures in the low 60s make it tempting to reach for a sweater before heading out the door. We might not be completely back in the swing of things — the majority of schools are still being held online and many businesses continue to operate virtually rather than in person. But the economy is gradually reopening and people are out and about.

Of course, many of the traditional, beloved rites of fall probably will be different. There won’t be Friday night football games. And if you are a fan of apple-picking and hayrides, you might need to check the website of your favorite orchard. Many are requiring reservations, limiting the number of guests, and taking other precautions. Whether Halloween parties and trick-or-treating will happen remains up in the air. But the leaves will still turn, and there will still be pumpkins and chrysanthemums.

And one fall practice that is still happening is more important than ever. Getting your annual flu shot this year, doctors say, is absolutely critical. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ever year more than 200,000 Americans wind up in the hospital because of the flu. Tens of thousands die from influenza annually. Infants, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk.