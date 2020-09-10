Editorial, Sept. 11, 2020: Never forget

Nearly 10 years after the attacks, President Barack Obama authorized the killing of Al-Qaida leader’s Osama bin Laden, the perpetrator of the awful crimes. While the nation rejoiced, in bin Laden’s absence rose a new terror group called ISIS. More troops were required to squelch that brutal organization. And they did, quite efficiently. But decisive victories and lasting peace in Iraq and Afghanistan remain out of reach.

Nineteen years ago, the United States came face to face with evil. In the days, weeks and months that followed, Americans came together in a way that had not happened since Pearl Harbor. Flags flew from millions of homes. Artists created memorable tributes, musicians sang patriotic songs and legislators worked together for a brief time. Too brief a time.

Now, the bumper stickers and slogans of that day — “Let’s roll,” “Never forget” and “Support our troops” — are long gone. Few politicians now bother to make any pretense of working with those on the other side of the aisle. And, for an entire generation of Americans, 9/11 is a but a history lesson — they see the shocking images and hear the stories but for many, the event is no more real to them than Pearl Harbor is to anyone born after 1941.