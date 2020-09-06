Editorial, Sept. 7, 2020: Labor Day 2020

When we were honorably discharged from the United States Army we were hailed as heroes and as saviors of our country... Now, though only a few months have passed, we are denounced as deserters, as traitors to our city and as violators of our oath of office. The first men to raise the cry were those who have always been opposed to giving labor a living wage... Among us are men who have gone against spitting machine guns single-handed, and captured them, volunteering for the job. Among us are men who have ridden with dispatches through shell fire so dense that four men fell and only the fifth got through. Not one man of us ever disgraced the flag or his service. It is bitter to come home and be called deserters and traitors. We are the same men that were on the French front.