Editorial, Sept. 7, 2020: Labor Day 2020

Editor’s note: In observation of Labor Day, we present an assortment of quotes from and about the labor movement throughout the years. This is an updated adaptation of an editorial that was published on Labor Day 2008.
John Inskeep, Mayor of Philadelphia, ex officio judge in the Philadelphia Cordwainers’ case, 1806:
We live under a government composed of a constitution and laws.... and every man is obliged to obey the constitution, and the laws made under it.... Shall these, or any other, men associate for the purpose of making new laws, laws not made under the constitutional authority, and compel their fellow citizens to obey them, under the penalty of their existence?... If private associations and clubs can make constitutions and laws for us... if they can associate and make bye-laws paramount, or inconsistent with the state laws; what, I ask, becomes of the liberty of the people, about which so much is prated, about which the opening counsel made such a flourish?
***
President Abraham Lincoln:
All that serves labor serves the nation. All that harms labor is treason to America. No line can be drawn between these two. If a man tells you he loves America, yet hates labor, he is a liar. If a man tells you he trusts America, yet fears labor, he is a fool. There is no America without labor, and to fleece the one is to rob the other.
***
The Grand Rapids, Mich., Herald, on the Boston Police Strike of 1919:
As an abstract proposition, a “walk-out” in a police department is equivalent to a “walk-out” in the army. Is there any sane person who could presume to say that an “army” would be justified to “strike” for higher wages on the eve of battle?
***
The New York Times, on the same topic, in its editorial, “Disorder in Boston”:
[The striking officers are] an army... which has revolted and deserted.
***
The Boston Policemen’s Union, in a resolution:
When we were honorably discharged from the United States Army we were hailed as heroes and as saviors of our country... Now, though only a few months have passed, we are denounced as deserters, as traitors to our city and as violators of our oath of office. The first men to raise the cry were those who have always been opposed to giving labor a living wage... Among us are men who have gone against spitting machine guns single-handed, and captured them, volunteering for the job. Among us are men who have ridden with dispatches through shell fire so dense that four men fell and only the fifth got through. Not one man of us ever disgraced the flag or his service. It is bitter to come home and be called deserters and traitors. We are the same men that were on the French front.
***
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Charles Evans Hughes:
Long ago we stated the reason for labor organizations. We said that they were organized out of the necessities of the situation; that a single employee was helpless in dealing with an employer... that if the employer refused to pay him the wages he thought fair, he was nevertheless unable to leave the employ and resist arbitrary and unfair treatment; [the] union was essential to give laborers opportunity to deal on an equality with their employer.
***
United Auto Workers President Walter Reuther:
Labor is not fighting for a larger slice of the national pie — labor is fighting for a larger pie.
***
AFL-CIO President George Meany:
Every piece of progressive social legislation passed by Congress in the 20th century bears a union label.
***
United Mine Workers of America President John L. Lewis:
The organized workers of America, free in their industrial life, conscious partners in production, secure in their homes and enjoying a decent standard of living, will prove the finest bulwark against the intrusion of alien doctrines of government.
***
President Franklin D. Roosevelt:
It is to the real advantage of every producer, every manufacturer and every merchant to cooperate in the improvement of working conditions, because the best customer of American industry is the well-paid worker.
***
Civil rights leader, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.:
No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.
***
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor:
Society as a whole benefits immeasurably from a climate in which all persons, regardless of race or gender, may have the opportunity to earn respect, responsibility, advancement and remuneration based on ability.