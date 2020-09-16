Editorial: September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The numbers are chilling.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. In 2018, 48,344 Americans died by their own hand, with an estimated 1.4 million suicide attempts, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Every suicide leaves a trail of heartbreak, from parents to spouses to children to friends, who are left to navigate the tragedy of loss.

“In many cases, friends and families affected by a suicide loss (often called ‘suicide loss survivors’) are left in the dark. Too often the feelings of shame and stigma prevent them from talking openly,” says the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. While confronting the issue should be a year-round concern, the month seeks to shed light and share resources and stories about this growing problem.

The overall suicide rate in the U.S. has increased by 31% since 2001, according to NAMI. Forty-six percent of people who died by suicide had a diagnosed mental health condition. While more women than men attempt suicide, men are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide.