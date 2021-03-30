Editorial: Set clear expectations and open up the COVID-19 vaccine process

Entering April, we support Virginia’s continued push to prioritize group 1a and 1b populations that most need these shots. We also count any member of the public seeking to do the right thing and get vaccinated as a priority. Amid such a stark warning from the CDC, it’s time for state officials to set clear expectations about how they will open up the COVID-19 vaccine process.

At a Monday press briefing, Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Andy Slavitt said roughly 1 in 3 adults have received their first dose. More than 50 million Americans fully are vaccinated. “We’re headed in the right direction, but we can’t slow down. Millions remain unvaccinated and at risk,” Slavitt added.

We agree. It has taken months of incredibly complex work just to get where we are. As of Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Department of Health data showed 15.5% of Virginians fully are vaccinated and 29% have received at least one dose.