Editorial: Setting better vaccine expectations requires full transparency

As dozens of CVS pharmacies across Virginia began administering thousands of doses this past Friday, it was another week of jubilation (or frustration) depending on your luck. If you got your shot, you were thrilled and, in many cases, you had a seamless experience.

But if you’re on a local health district waitlist, or unable to confirm if you’re on one, all while spending hours in a CVS virtual waiting room (only to find no appointment is available), you’re struggling to see a transparent delivery plan. You’re seeing a prioritization pyramid that is haywire, not clear.

On Thursday, an email sent by a local health district to one RTD reader only compounded that cluttered, helpless feeling. The message thanked the person for preregistering and for being patient. But after weeks on the waitlist, there were two important admissions by the health district, highlighted below in italics.