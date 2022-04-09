Editorial: Shockoe Bottom and Slip districts are evolving. Are more patrols needed?

Over the past decade, Shockoe Bottom and the adjacent Shockoe Slip districts have been undergoing a renaissance.

With a beautifully renovated Main Street Station, the promise of a proposed national slave museum and heritage campus, plus loads of mixed-used development emerging, the neighborhoods are poised to become among Richmond’s most unique.

On any given Friday or Saturday evening, restaurants and bars are teeming with customers. As spring heats up into summer, crowds flocking to welcoming spots in the area, such as the 17th Street Market, surely will grow.

For the densely populated neighborhoods, it’s cause for both elation and pause from local businesses. A few entrepreneurs shared their sentiments last month during a community panel that focused on the future of Shockoe Bottom.

Excited about the coming changes to the area, they noted there is a great need for more basic city services, improved infrastructure and police patrols.

“There are no trash cans in my neighborhood; there is refuse all over the place and very little, if any police presence of any kind, the preventative kind,” said Kelly Justice, who owns Fountain Bookstore, in Shockoe Slip on East Cary Street.

Owner since 2008, Justice continued saying there’s “buckling in the sidewalks” and around the tree wells, other problems with some cobblestones.

“If someone has had too much (to drink) those two things don’t go very well together,” she said.

Charles Macfarlane, a longtime developer and owner of Macfarlane Partners LLC added: “The issues that we’re dealing with today are the same issues that we dealt with 20 years ago.

“A couple of initiatives I was involved in … one called ‘Clean up the Bottom’ that dealt with code enforcement and graffiti removal … trash cans and public safety, tree wells, crosswalks, signage, and then enforcement of parking,” he said.

Shockoe Bottom is evolving. However, crime in Richmond also is keeping pace — with gun violence escalating. Citywide, as of April 3, there have been as many as 12 homicides, with some 146 incidents of aggravated assault this year, according to weekly crime data compiled by the city.

As reported in The Times-Dispatch last month, there were as many as six shootings, with at least two of them fatal.

Earlier this month, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the popular destination, in the 100-block of North 19th Street. Before it gets worse, now would be a good time for the city to bolster patrols there.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 that begins July 1, has a full-on plan to increase wages for city police officers.

It calls for pumping in $17.4 million to boost the starting pay for police and fire personnel — from $44,000 to $51,900. That puts those pay rates on par with places like Henrico County, the highest in the region, and competitive with other regional and statewide departments, according to city budget documents.

Additionally, Stoney’s proposal equates to a 10% raise for 95% percent of hundreds of city police officers, 83% of whom would net increases of 15% or more.

The city’s proposed spending plan for FY 2023 also sets aside nearly $28 million, over the next five years, to develop an Enslaved African Heritage Campus.

The funding would be for “planning, designing, acquiring land for and constructing a multi-use enslaved African cultural and heritage park-like campus,” as stated in the city’s proposal.

The proposed heritage campus, a 9-acre swath of land that includes the African Burial Ground, is meant to place a spotlight and memorialize the area’s history, when it was premier hub for slave traders. Plans also are in the works for a $200 million national slave museum — all of which if executed, promises to bring more foot traffic to an already congested district.

With more than 820 full-time job equivalents in the Richmond Police Department, there are some 137 open public safety positions and turnover is frequent, as reported last month in The Times-Dispatch. It’s not clear how many of these positions are sworn police officer roles.

While police officers deserve pay raises and new recruits increased minimums, how many new officers will be hired when the fiscal begins in July? Bringing new recruits should help to reallocate officers into the precincts where the needs are the greatest. A city spokesman said the department is actively recruiting.

Businesses not only want to see more police; they want law enforcement to have a real rapport with the community.

“Seasonal unrest on Fridays and Saturdays is something that we need to have the political will to address,” said Brian White, who runs Main Street Realty. “I don’t think anybody wants heavy-handed policing. That’s not appropriate. But I think other cities have managed to find the balance.”

Since the 1990s, White’s company has developed more than 1,500 housing units in the Shockoe Bottom area, he told the panel last month. White shared that in other metropolitan areas, such as Austin, Texas or Nashville, Tennessee, police are present among the nightlife crowds.

He continued, saying, police officers should be friendly, welcoming and “engaging the crowds” but also letting the public know they are there to help, as well as, to set an expectation.

“We want you to come down here, we want you to have fun but we need you to know, we need a standard of behavior for all,” White said.

The proprietor of Black-owned Stockpile Men’s Boutique, Benjamin W. Harris Jr., agrees some policing is needed.

“We have transients that almost camp out in certain places, and set their drinking containers,” says Harris, whose shop is on East Main Street. “If we see it every day, the police see it every day. That definitely needs to be addressed. Especially with the new walking traffic that’s going on, we don’t need potential customers to be harassed.”

Business owners are optimistic about the continued economic potential of the Shockoe Bottom/Slip neighborhoods.

It is time for more patrols around the historic neighborhood, but hopefully more police won’t mean unnecessary profiling, but rather add a layer of safety.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks