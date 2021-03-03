Editorial: Shots in arms — and continued public health precautions — are our best defense against COVID-19

A Wednesday Times-Dispatch news report captured how much measurable progress Virginia has made with its vaccination efforts. The commonwealth now has administered more than 2 million shots since vaccines first became available in December. Roughly 1 in 6 Virginians now have obtained at least one dose and nearly 700,000 people fully are vaccinated, the report added.

For Virginians who have received their first Pfizer or Moderna inoculations, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stressed the importance of staying on schedule. Getting the second dose is “critical in ensuring the highest possible levels of immunity,” The Times-Dispatch report said. The ideal time interval between doses is three weeks for Pfizer and four weeks for Moderna, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guides. It sounds easy on paper, but to every person in the commonwealth working tirelessly to protect our most vulnerable neighbors and save lives with these vaccinations, we express our deepest gratitude.