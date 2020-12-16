Editorial: Silence is no solution to halt the forthcoming surge of evictions

No individual policy can heal that harbinger of financial upheaval. But Virginians will enter the new year with better legal protections that prioritize collection efforts over eviction lawsuits. In a Tuesday Times-Dispatch op-ed, Martin Wegbreit of the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society outlined a full overview of all the new measures aimed at the goal of housing stability. In November, Gov. Ralph Northam signed new legislation requiring landlords to give 14 days’ notice before an eviction lawsuit instead of five. Additionally, unless the tenant has initiated rental assistance efforts through the state’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, landlords must assume the responsibility of applying on the tenant’s behalf.

“Virginia saw this approaching calamity and took action,” Wegbreit said. “But the calamity will be avoided only if landlords and tenants educate themselves about these actions and act in good faith.”

We agree. Too many Virginia localities — Richmond, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach — are on the wrong side of eviction rankings, and we must change the calculus from “exit your home” to entering a better path forward.