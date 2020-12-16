Editorial: Silence is no solution to halt the forthcoming surge of evictions

Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, “home” has been a constant for slowing the spread of the novel disease.
In March, Gov. Ralph Northam instituted a “stay-at-home order,” urging Virginians to limit travel to essential needs such as work, groceries or medical attention. By May, the state began easing restrictions under a “safer-at-home order.” Public life in areas such as retail stores and restaurants resumed, but with core mitigation strategies — from mask-wearing inside stores, to outdoor dining with social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols — in effect.
Just this past week, a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations resulted in a “modified stay-at-home order,” with the return of a 10-person cap on gatherings and a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. Exceptions again were made for essentials such as work, groceries and health care.
No matter how they are framed, the effectiveness of these public health measures hinges on stable housing. Rent payments for tenants and expenses for landlords to maintain residences have not stopped. Jobs easily can be lost, but bills keep coming. Silence is no solution to halt the forthcoming surge of evictions.
In early September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided clear reasoning for its nationwide moratorium on evictions. Housing stability “helps protect public health because homelessness increases the likelihood of individuals moving into congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, which then puts individuals at higher risk to COVID-19.”
But by definition, a moratorium is a temporary solution, and the current backlog of Americans impacted by back-rent issues is immense. Earlier this month, The Washington Post featured a Moody’s Analytics forecast predicting that roughly 12 million U.S. renters will owe an average of $5,850 in payments by January. Landlords and local communities subsequently feel that uphill climb through their own backlogged expenses and vacancies, and a severe chasm between the haves and the have-nots.
Even with the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act package and continuing discussions in Congress over another relief bill, a Tuesday NPR report explained how persistent paycheck-to-paycheck circumstances keep Americans on the brink of unexpected, unaffordable debt. More than a year before the pandemic, the Federal Reserve’s Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households found than more than 1 in 3 would struggle to cover an unplanned $400 expense, the NPR report added.
No individual policy can heal that harbinger of financial upheaval. But Virginians will enter the new year with better legal protections that prioritize collection efforts over eviction lawsuits. In a Tuesday Times-Dispatch op-ed, Martin Wegbreit of the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society outlined a full overview of all the new measures aimed at the goal of housing stability. In November, Gov. Ralph Northam signed new legislation requiring landlords to give 14 days’ notice before an eviction lawsuit instead of five. Additionally, unless the tenant has initiated rental assistance efforts through the state’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, landlords must assume the responsibility of applying on the tenant’s behalf.
“Virginia saw this approaching calamity and took action,” Wegbreit said. “But the calamity will be avoided only if landlords and tenants educate themselves about these actions and act in good faith.”
We agree. Too many Virginia localities — Richmond, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach — are on the wrong side of eviction rankings, and we must change the calculus from “exit your home” to entering a better path forward.
But years of dependence on terminating tenancies, coupled with a historic pandemic, have created a larger pool of people in trouble — and without more effort, the fallout could be seen by anyone who walks or drives down a neighborhood street. Now is the time for action, not silence.
— Chris Gentilviso