Editorial: Six different ways to ask the Confederate statue question

Charles City County has a long record of voting for Democrats — it went nearly 61% for Hillary Clinton in 2016, 65.5% for Barack Obama in 2012. The county also has a plurality Black population — 46.5% Black, 41.8% white, 6.5% Native American.

If there’s any county that votes to remove its Confederate monuments, you’d think it would be Charles City County. To keep them, 1 of every 6 Democratic voters would have to vote in favor of the memorials — and then some.

The other five counties all heavily went for Donald Trump in 2016 and surely will again in 2020. His vote share ranged from 57.1% in Halifax to 57.4% in Lunenburg to 65.6% in Warren to 68.8% in Franklin to 81.7% in Tazewell. It’s not a given that every Democratic voter will vote to move the statues but for argument’s sake, let’s say they do.

That helps clarify the difficult math for those on the “move” side. Can they persuade enough Trump voters to both vote for Trump (who has tweeted “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments”) and then vote for doing the very thing he has decried? The challenge would seem hardest in Tazewell, where slightly more 3 of every 8 Trump voters would need to vote in favor of moving the statue.