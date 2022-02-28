Editorial: Solving the rash of catalytic converter thefts

Whether parking at a home, a business, a school or any other destination, Virginia drivers are grappling with the harsh reality of a costly crime that can happen in a matter of minutes.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the commonwealth and across the country. From Richmond to Raleigh to Houston, incidents are happening in driveways, in strip malls and on side streets. Using just a wrench or a reciprocating saw, thieves can walk away with the part, and under the Code of Virginia, the car becomes legally inoperable without it.

When owners return to their vehicles, they also learn how functionally inoperable the car becomes. When trying to start the engine, they hear a roar that resembles the beginning of a NASCAR race. Worst of all, the cost of replacing a catalytic converter often exceeds the single part’s price. Damage incurred during the theft can affect other components, such as oxygen sensors.

Solving the rash of these crimes requires a multilayered approach. As the National Insurance Crime Bureau explains, catalytic converters serve a key environmental purpose: transforming harmful toxins from a vehicle’s exhaust into less potent particles. The components that accomplish this process are what make the car part an attractive target.

“To do this, manufacturers use platinum, palladium, or rhodium,” the NICB adds. “In recent years, the values of these precious metals have increased significantly, and many investigators are attributing the dramatic increase in catalytic converter thefts to rising metal costs.”

Per the NICB, at the end of 2020, these metals were worth thousands of dollars per ounce: rhodium at $14,500, palladium at $2,336 and platinum at $1,061. As their worth rose, so did the national level of catalytic converter thefts: from 108 per month on average in 2018 to 1,203 in 2020.

State government can do something about this. Both the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate recently passed bills stiffening penalties for catalytic converter thefts. The proposals now are being debated in the opposite legislative chambers.

While the House and Senate versions slightly differed on whether thefts should be a felony or a misdemeanor, both legislative efforts have a shared priority: deeper documentation. Purchasers of scrap metal would have to collect personal information from sellers, keep it on file for at least two years and make copies accessible to law enforcement as needed.

Local governments also have a part to play. Earlier this month, Richmond Police delivered a warning on social media about a local spike in catalytic converter thefts. The No. 1 prevention tip from police was to park cars in well-lit areas.

But as Richmonders know, not every streetlight in the city promotes a sense of safety. Public service announcements about catalytic converters also should connect residents to government services other than calling 911.

For example, the Department of Public Utilities’ “Streetlight Utility” team offers two ways to request maintenance: an online request at RVA311.com; or phone calls to (804) 646-8550 for repairs and (804) 646-8541 for new installations altogether.

Drivers then have options to protect their own vehicles. Autoweek recently highlighted six devices that could complicate thieves’ attempts to swipe a catalytic converter.

On the lower end of the price spectrum, there are alarms ($30 via eBay) that hang with clamps attached to the car’s exhaust. On the higher end, there are locks ($423 via eBay) made of cables that wrap around the part.

A company called MillerCAT also makes catalytic converter shields tailored to individual car brands. A searchable database is available on its website, showing the years, makes and models that have been created to date.

But even with better laws, better lights and better protection, maybe it’s time to reconsider our dependency on cars. When our world’s environment — and personal financial environments — become less stable, we must remember: There are alternatives to driving.

— Chris Gentilviso