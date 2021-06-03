Editorial: Solving Virginia’s labor crunch starts with full recognition of the bigger picture

Solving Virginia’s labor crunch starts with full recognition of the bigger picture. It’s important to assess every factor that has been part of the disruptions across the commonwealth.

On June 1, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released the “America Works” report to address the nation’s “deepening worker shortage crisis.” Its analysis found a notable imbalance: There are half as many available workers for every open U.S. job (1.4) as there were on average over the past two decades (2.8). Nine in 10 state and local chambers cited worker shortages as “holding back their economies,” while 5 in 6 industry association economists said companies are facing greater hiring difficulties than five years ago.

“The worker shortage is a national economic emergency, and it poses an imminent threat to our fragile recovery and America’s great resurgence,” Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark said in a statement.