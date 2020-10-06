Editorial: Some concerning health care trends that likely will outlast the pandemic — and need to be taken seriously

On Monday, President Donald Trump and Gov. Ralph Northam again updated the public on the status of their coronavirus diagnoses.
“Feeling really good!” Trump tweeted as he left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” Meanwhile, Northam let Virginians know via social media that he also was “feeling good” but developed “some mild cold-like symptoms” over the weekend. “@FirstLadyVA and I are grateful to everyone for continuing to take #COVID19 seriously — let’s keep it up,” he tweeted.
We stand with both of them as they recover from COVID-19. We also continue to stand with the governor’s COVID-19 message, not the president’s.
Leadership is about vision, integrity, humility and focus. While individuals like the president and governor have access to quality medical treatment to fight off this novel virus, Americans are experiencing disruptions to their continuity of care, including needs other than this one disease. There are some concerning health care trends that likely will outlast the pandemic — and lawmakers in the state Capitol and White House need to take them seriously.
First, there is a forthcoming shortage of primary care doctors. A Times-Dispatch piece earlier this week by Eric Kolenich localized the issue in Virginia. Another 1,600 will be needed in the next decade to add to the current pool of 5,700 physicians.
But a recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association highlights how age might further strain the population of practicing physicians. Roughly 1 in 10 doctors nationally are ages 65 and older and another 20% are ages 55 to 64. The population most at risk of COVID-19 is ages 60 and older, and Kolenich’s story leads with a phone call that could be just as unsettling as a mild COVID-19 diagnosis — word that your primary care physician is retiring.
Second, shift from older to younger populations and there’s an area of concern that needs more scrutiny: routine health care for children. A recent study by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) offered a preliminary data snapshot of how treatments were affected during the height of stay-at-home orders (March to May).
Several treatments sharply declined for kids ages 18 and under covered by Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Compared to the 2019 March-May quarter, there were 1.7 million fewer vaccinations among 2-year-old kids or younger. Child screening services fell by 3.2 million. Dental services dropped by 7.6 million and, even with telehealth, outpatient mental health services declined by 6.9 million.
Third, Medicaid is no small investment in state and federal dollars. A Tuesday report by the RTD’s Michael Martz shows roughly 1.7 million Virginians are enrolled in the program, with nearly 470,000 entering through the expansion provided by the Affordable Care Act.
In the previous fiscal year that ended on June 30, the state paid around one-third of the $13.7 billion Medicaid price tag, but spending on the program was $558 million lower than expected. Some factors behind the lower bill: a decline in ER visits and medical services amid Northam’s executive order suspending elective surgeries to prioritize hospital capacity for COVID-19.
Federal aid from the CARES Act also has helped offset costs, but Virginia hospitals continue to be “about a billion dollars in arrears,” a Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association spokesperson told the RTD. The report also added that due to increased enrollment, Medicaid costs will be a sizable piece of the upcoming budget. A forecast is coming later this month and a final estimate is due by Nov. 1. What will the state’s Medicaid commitment look like in a post-COVID-19 world?
Wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing are ways for Virginians to truly avoid fears over the coronavirus. And we elect leaders to take things seriously — a shortage of doctors, a decline in routine health care for our kids, a ballooning Medicaid budget and a pandemic among them. We as ordinary citizens might not have to make tough decisions. But at all levels of government, leaders do. After all, that’s their job — to lead.
— Chris Gentilviso