Editorial: Some concerning health care trends that likely will outlast the pandemic — and need to be taken seriously

On Monday, President Donald Trump and Gov. Ralph Northam again updated the public on the status of their coronavirus diagnoses.

“Feeling really good!” Trump tweeted as he left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” Meanwhile, Northam let Virginians know via social media that he also was “feeling good” but developed “some mild cold-like symptoms” over the weekend. “@FirstLadyVA and I are grateful to everyone for continuing to take #COVID19 seriously — let’s keep it up,” he tweeted.

We stand with both of them as they recover from COVID-19. We also continue to stand with the governor’s COVID-19 message, not the president’s.