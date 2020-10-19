Editorial: Southwest Virginia's unique pitch for data centers

That’s why this is such a fascinating report. It’s in the form of a feasibility study but really offers a way to speak to two different audiences. First, it offers up talking points for a sales pitch to those tech companies — Southwest Virginia has some unique, environmentally friendly ways to help save you energy and cut costs. Second, it delivers a message to the region that it needs to present itself in a different way. The report says Southwest consistently should talk up the “region’s desire to transform itself from a coal producing area to an innovative renewable energy hub.” It’s unclear just how widespread that desire really is — this is not a part of the country where “the Green New Deal” is considered a good thing — but the desire for new jobs certainly is strong. That’s where data centers become an interesting place to start a different conversation. Data centers — lured by the promise of reduced cooling costs from water down in the mines but that still would demand lower-cost electricity — could jump-start the demand for renewable energy in a part of the country that until now has seen green energy as the enemy.