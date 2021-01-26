Editorial: Standards of Quality discussion has to be rooted in achieving better results

Every two years, the Virginia General Assembly and state Board of Education fulfill a critical constitutional responsibility for our children. They assess the Standards of Quality (SOQ) — the basic needs that school divisions meet to foster a quality public education.
In October 2019, the board unanimously approved sweeping updates to the SOQ, led by increased investments in hiring reading specialists, instituting smaller class sizes and serving students from low-income families. During the 2021 General Assembly session, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, are carrying the “School Equity and Staffing Act” — legislation aimed at meeting the higher SOQ bar.
“It is long past time that we invest in our children,” said McClellan, who also is a candidate for governor. We agree, but the question is how. The SOQ discussion has to be rooted in achieving better results.
A June report from The Commonwealth Institute noted that state spending per pupil during the 2019-20 school year still was down 8% from pre-Great Recession levels. The COVID-19 pandemic is an equal if not greater disruption. Consider the current fissures to the school day: The loss of over-the-shoulder instruction, the dependence on internet connectivity to learn and the struggles individual families are facing at home magnify the urgency of fully funding our schools.
“How long is it going to take for the commonwealth to fulfill its constitutional responsibility and fully fund the needs of students?” Aird asked at a Monday news conference. “How about the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic? Will that be enough?”
Aird’s point is taken, but several unexpected hurdles might not have been captured 15 months ago, in SOQ discussions that took place without the need for masks, social distancing or virtual meetings.
“This is not just a matter of more money,” said Dan Gecker, president of the state Board of Education and a former member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, in a Tuesday Times-Dispatch report. “It’s a question of how we spend the money to get better results.”
We agree, and a Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) explainer makes it clear. When reviewing the SOQ, “the board seeks public comment including suggestions and concerns of educators, parents, students, employers, civic and community leaders, and other interested citizens in addressing the needs, priorities, and programs in public schools across Virginia.”
Before the state and localities invest roughly $900 million to meet the updated SOQ, let’s do our due diligence. Have we fully processed the massive adjustments made by public school divisions during the pandemic? Do we have a full grasp of current concerns held by all of the interest groups? Do we even have the virus under control, with a clear vision of how to safely reopen schools?
The impact statement for the McClellan and Aird bills includes well-meaning proposals in hopes of more equitable learning, more manageable ratios between school personnel and students, and more specialized support positions, such as social workers, counselors, school psychologists, nurses and behavior analysts.
But the prescribed SOQ changes have to meet the historic nature of a postpandemic public education, and the gravity of that challenge still is being ironed out before us, in real time. How do we not only invest in our schools, but also achieve better results for our kids?