Editorial: Standards of Quality discussion has to be rooted in achieving better results

We agree, and a Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) explainer makes it clear. When reviewing the SOQ, “the board seeks public comment including suggestions and concerns of educators, parents, students, employers, civic and community leaders, and other interested citizens in addressing the needs, priorities, and programs in public schools across Virginia.”

Before the state and localities invest roughly $900 million to meet the updated SOQ, let’s do our due diligence. Have we fully processed the massive adjustments made by public school divisions during the pandemic? Do we have a full grasp of current concerns held by all of the interest groups? Do we even have the virus under control, with a clear vision of how to safely reopen schools?

The impact statement for the McClellan and Aird bills includes well-meaning proposals in hopes of more equitable learning, more manageable ratios between school personnel and students, and more specialized support positions, such as social workers, counselors, school psychologists, nurses and behavior analysts.