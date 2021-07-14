Editorial: State mental hospitals confront emergency

“It is no longer feasible to operate all state beds in a safe and therapeutic environment,” she said.

Facilities will reduce their patient loads by attrition, until they reach a level that can be supported by existing staff.

The state law was supposed to ensure a “bed of last resort” policy for any mentally ill Virginian in extremis: If residential care couldn’t be found elsewhere, such as in private hospitals, the state would step in to provide it.

The current admissions policy leaves three hospitals to handle a level of admissions that, as already proved, even eight hospitals can’t absorb. But if state hospitals can’t take on the rising number of patients, who will?

Land had said the state needed “all available private beds” to meet the current need. State officials long have complained that private hospitals have drastically reduced their emergency admissions since enactment of the law requiring state hospitals to accept such patients as needed.

Now, in a flip of the law’s original intention, a private hospital system has been proposed as backup for the state hospitals, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association — if it is paid $8.5 million for more staff.