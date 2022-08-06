Editorial: Stoney, Smith owe Richmonders a real explanation on alleged Dogwood Dell plot

On Tuesday evening, Mayor Levar Stoney stood before the community at Mt. Olivet Church in Richmond’s East End to celebrate National Night Out. The annual campaign promotes relationships between police and the community, and seeks to build trust at the local level.

The mayor was joined by Police Chief Gerald Smith at the event. For Stoney and Smith, it was a chance to reinforce how important public safety is to the health of the city.

It’s unfortunate that less than 24 hours later, the entire premise of National Night Out fell apart in a courtroom down the road. Stoney and Smith owe Richmonders a real explanation about a regrettable month of confusion — a series of moments that have fueled doubts about administration and department credibility.

The public component of this case began on July 6, when the mayor and police chief announced that a mass shooting targeting the area’s Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell was foiled. A flurry of press releases and public statements credited a “hero citizen” who overheard a conversation and alerted police to the issue on July 1.

The Times-Dispatch reported officers visited a home in South Richmond that day to do a “knock and talk,” seizing two semi-automatic rifles, a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition. Julio Alvarado-Dubon was arrested and charged with gun possession by a non-U.S. citizen. Rolman Balcarcel later was arrested in Charlottesville on July 5 by Virginia State Police and charged with the same crime.

“They were planning to actually shoot up our Fourth of July celebration,” Smith said at a July 6 news conference. “Okay? We know what their intent is, but we don’t have a motive.”

“There is no telling how many lives this hero citizen saved from one phone call,” he added. “It is the responsibility of law enforcement that if we hear something, that we do something, and that is the message I would like to get out there — that ‘see something, say something’ works.”

Smith’s media appearances included an interview with CNN’s “Erin Burnett Out Front.” But within days, new details affected the initial narrative put forth by the chief and mayor.

A court affidavit filed July 7 made no mention of a specific location. By July 11, there still was no motive as both men were charged in court. But Richmond police officers and Fourth of July celebration organizers told CBS6 and NBC12 they were not notified of the potential Dogwood Dell plot.

“What remains to be seen is whether there will be additional charges that are consistent with the, I’d have to say, very dire press release and press statements that were made at the time,” said Steven Benjamin, a legal analyst for NBC12.

“This is obviously a matter of tremendous public interest, and so if it turns out to have been as serious as it sounded, then that’s something that the public needs to know,” he added. “If it turns out not to have been as serious as we feared, then that’s something we need to know as well.”

In Richmond District Court on Wednesday, a critical exchange took place. As The Times-Dispatch reported, Judge David Hicks asked Clint Seal, a prosecutor in the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, if there was any knowledge that Alvarado-Dubon or Balcarcel were implicated in a shooting plot on Dogwood Dell.

Hicks posed the question because he had children who attended the Fourth of July gathering, which would have been grounds for recusal. Seal responded, “No.”

Seal did tell Hicks he thought “there is evidence to support the potential for a shooting,” the RTD reported. The case now will move to federal court, where criminal complaints show charges have been modified to illegal possession of weapons for Alvarado-Dubon and entering the country illegally for Balcarcel.

In a Wednesday statement, Smith stood by his department’s “investigative work”: “Following up on a tip from a concerned individual who heard a plot of a mass shooting planned for July 4th, the Richmond Police Department began an exhaustive investigation to determine its validity. Based on the initial information and subsequent investigation, investigators recovered firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition from the suspect’s residence.”

There is no disputing the presence of these weapons, or the work of these officers. But the exchange between Hicks and Seal puts the spotlight back on Stoney and Smith. Why did they deliver not just local press conferences, but national television interviews, that heightened Dogwood Dell as the plot’s central location?

These media appearances came right as the country grappled with the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., where seven were killed and dozens were injured. For Richmonders fearing for their public safety, the narrative from Stoney and Smith was too close for comfort.

After Wednesday’s court proceedings, at an afternoon press conference, Smith doubled down on the target location.

“If it’s Richmond, a Fourth of July celebration, it’s at the Dogwood Dell,” he said alongside Stoney.

“I do understand now that the case will reside at the federal level, and all the evidence, that great investigative work that has been done, will be handed over to the federal government, and the process will play itself out from there,” the mayor added.

Fair enough. But why did the mayor and police chief not let the process play out to begin with?

To truly restore trust in government, all details must come to the fore of this situation. Media organizations including The Times-Dispatch are pursuing Freedom of Information Act requests for emails, text messages and notes related to the alleged mass shooting plot.

The mayor’s office decided to apply a Virginia Freedom of Information Act “working papers” exemption, which allows officials to withhold such documents for “personal or deliberative use.”

We’re unmoved by that choice. As Benjamin said, this is a matter of public interest, and Richmonders deserve to know what happened. Moreover, as a recent RTD news report highlighted, the FOIA exemption is “permissive, not mandatory.”

Such records “may be disclosed by the custodian in his discretion, except where such disclosure is prohibited by law,” the Code of Virginia reads.

Legal language aside, the cardinal rule for public safety still is, as Smith put it: If you see something, say something. We see a problem here.

Smith and Stoney have had weeks to provide clarity. They need to say — and show — more than what they have to date. Richmonders deserve a real explanation from city leadership — one that far exceeds the current state of confusion.

— Chris Gentilviso