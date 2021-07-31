Editorial: Stop dilly-dallying, start taking action on infrastructure

After weeks of painstaking negotiations, Wednesday appeared to mark a turning point in federal lawmakers’ push to address critical infrastructure issues.
The U.S. Senate voted 67-32 to advance a $1 trillion package that would fund upgrades for roads, bridges, railways, transit, water and other systems. About $550 billion of that money would be new spending, The New York Times reported. Another procedural hurdle was cleared Friday and negotiations were expected to continue through the weekend.
As of this writing, the package included $110 billion for roads, $73 billion for our power grid, $66 billion for railways, $65 billion to expand broadband access, $55 billion for clean drinking water, $50 billion for environmental resiliency, $39 billion for public transit and $25 billion for airports, Reuters reported Wednesday.
“Neither side got everything they wanted in this deal,” President Joe Biden said, per The Times. “But that’s what it means to compromise and forge consensus — the heart of democracy. As the deal goes to the entire Senate, there is still plenty of work ahead to bring this home.”
For a politician, infrastructure might be about compromise and consensus. For Virginians, it’s about quality of life — everyday necessities that are falling far too short. Elected leaders have to stop dilly-dallying and start taking action.
Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., came to Richmond and toured the 108-year-old Mayo Bridge to lobby for the bill. A WRIC-TV report explained that while the structure carries 20,000-plus vehicles of traffic daily, water is causing cracks in the bridge. Federal support would help accelerate repairs so the city could avoid higher costs or more dangerous circumstances that might lead to some sort of closure, the report added.
The Council on Virginia’s Future, a group that advised the governor and General Assembly on critical issues from 2004 to 2017, was crystal clear about how “Infrastructure Condition” is a determinant of a good quality of life:
“Virginia’s transportation infrastructure supports business, tourism, and economic growth, as well as the daily life of citizens. Continued growth in population, vehicular travel, and freight throughput has increased demands on a system that is struggling to keep pace. The additional strain on roads and bridges accelerates deterioration, creating a need for continuous maintenance and upgrades.
“Finally, infrastructure that cannot keep up with the pace of growth increasingly becomes an economic and social detriment.”
We agree. And as much as lawmakers — some of whom are in the middle of re-election bids — might label compromise as a form of accountability to constituents, there are infrastructure issues that transcend partisanship or an election calendar, like the current state of one of Richmond’s greatest natural assets.
On Thursday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) sent out an advisory urging people and pets not to swim, wade or tube in Tuckahoe Creek and sections of the James River. A 40-inch Goochland County force main ruptured at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The pipe was shut off by about 11 p.m. that night, but an estimated 300,000 gallons of raw, undiluted sewage went into the creek.
While drinking water and nonsubmersion activities like boating, fishing and canoeing were not impacted, VDH warned swallowing or making contact with contaminated water could cause gastrointestinal illnesses or ear/nose/throat/skin infections. A Friday VDH memo said more testing is scheduled in the days ahead, with another update planned for Aug. 4.
The Tuesday sewage incident fittingly occurred hours after Gov. Ralph Northam announced $411.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding would go toward water and sewer upgrades, and restoring waterways. Virginia localities also are receiving individual tranches of ARP dollars that can be used for such infrastructure projects.
“With this funding, we have a tremendous opportunity to rebuild our aging water systems and ensure every Virginia family has reliable access to safe, clean drinking water,” Northam said in a statement. “In addition to modernizing water and sewer infrastructure across the commonwealth, these investments will go a long way towards restoring the health of our waterways and reducing pollution in our communities.”
We agree. Look, we’re not saying that every idea put forth in the long-winding infrastructure debate on Capitol Hill fits the definition of “need.” Some pieces were a “vision” and we already have appropriated trillions of COVID-19 relief and recovery dollars that still have yet to be realized through well-executed projects.
But the U.S. senators who voted to advance the infrastructure bill likely are thinking similar things that Virginians are: What if our drinking water is compromised by a sewage incident? What if a car lands in a river due to a bridge collapse? What if we endure another gas shortage after a pipeline cyberattack? What if something worse happens?
The core ideas of the federal infrastructure negotiations, as outlined by the Biden administration in late June — sustainable transportation choices; refurbished roads and bridges; clean drinking water; reliable internet access; dependable power lines that can support expanded renewable energy; and resilient systems that can withstand challenges from climate change to cyberattacks — need to be addressed. We either pay for upgrades or pay for the costs of our continued inaction.
In a Wednesday Politico report, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, credited negotiators who “came together, along with others, and decided we are going to do something great for our country.” U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., added they were “deeply committed to demonstrating to the country and to the world that our government can work.”
But our message to elected officials at all levels of government is this: Infrastructure should not be reduced to the question of whether our “government” can work. Do our bridges work? Do our water and sewer systems work? Are our power and internet grids resilient?
Elected leaders have to stop dilly-dallying and start taking action. When the Mayo Bridge is free from cracks and the James River is free from sewage, that’s when we’ll know our government works.
— Chris Gentilviso