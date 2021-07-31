Editorial: Stop dilly-dallying, start taking action on infrastructure

“With this funding, we have a tremendous opportunity to rebuild our aging water systems and ensure every Virginia family has reliable access to safe, clean drinking water,” Northam said in a statement. “In addition to modernizing water and sewer infrastructure across the commonwealth, these investments will go a long way towards restoring the health of our waterways and reducing pollution in our communities.”

We agree. Look, we’re not saying that every idea put forth in the long-winding infrastructure debate on Capitol Hill fits the definition of “need.” Some pieces were a “vision” and we already have appropriated trillions of COVID-19 relief and recovery dollars that still have yet to be realized through well-executed projects.

But the U.S. senators who voted to advance the infrastructure bill likely are thinking similar things that Virginians are: What if our drinking water is compromised by a sewage incident? What if a car lands in a river due to a bridge collapse? What if we endure another gas shortage after a pipeline cyberattack? What if something worse happens?