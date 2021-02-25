Editorial: Stop worrying about extremely unlikely COVID-19 risks

Vaccine messaging now is playing up post-vaccination risks, with health authorities saying vaccinated people will have to continue to take exactly the same precautions. As New York Times columnist David Leonhardt found, many people took that recommendation so seriously that they’re questioning the point of getting the shots, or are refusing them.

In fact, having a dinner party with a few vaccinated friends would be reasonable, says Babak Javid, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco. Could someone transmit the disease — maybe? “I think the risks of that are so remotely low,” he says. He would go if invited.

It’s true that even 95% vaccine efficacy means a few people might still get the disease post-vaccination — and some might get a silent case and give it to someone else — but the vaccine is proving close to 100% effective at preventing the most severe and deadly cases. And as more people get vaccinated, incidence of the disease should plunge even lower. The risks will plunge with it.

Why not lay that all out on the table and propose a short period of stringent post-vaccine precautions, to be eased when all of the most vulnerable people are vaccinated? With 500,000 people dead, we shouldn’t be focusing on extremely unlikely risks when larger ones loom.