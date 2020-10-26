Editorial: Support our cultural attractions during the pandemic

Here’s another area where the coronavirus pandemic could leave lasting damage: our cultural institutions.

One in three museums could shutter in the United States because of the public health crisis, according to a survey earlier this year by the American Alliance of Museums, sparked by plummeting ticket and gift shop sales, and canceled school trips and events — all primary sources of funding.

Sadly, that’s being felt across the Richmond region as museum attendance and activity has plunged. As the RTD’s Colleen Curran recently reported, lower attendance, layoffs and financial losses in the millions — along with additional costs for COVID-19 safety protocols — are the new normal.

After being closed through the spring and gradually reopening this summer, the number of visitors has dropped 50% or more at many local attractions — and isn’t expected to climb anytime soon. It could be late 2021 or 2022 before activity returns to prepandemic levels.

Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, called the pandemic’s financial impact “unprecedented — probably the most significant disruption in our modern history.”