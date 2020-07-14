After a season of closed doors, it’s refreshing to return to some of our favorite places.
Every day, another ray of cultural sunshine breaks through the clouds of pandemic as museums, historic homes, gardens and parks gradually reopen after being shuttered for more than three months because of COVID-19.
While many of their collections and attractions can be viewed virtually, nothing beats enjoying in person a Georgia O’Keeffe painting, a cluster of coneflowers swaying in the breeze or an assemblage of Virginia memorabilia.
The Richmond region is blessed with an abundance of cultural attractions, from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to Maymont to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia. Their closures created a void, removing a favorite pastime as well as a cherished source of inspiration.
As a joint reopening statement released in June by 21 Richmond-area cultural institutions explained, “In the midst of a pandemic and a regionwide reassessment of our fraught racial history, we believe our cultural resources play an important role during these uncertain times.”
Over the past couple of weeks, some attractions began putting out the welcome mat with special members-only events before opening to the public. Not only do they provide supporters with a preview of upcoming exhibits, but they give the attractions a trial run for new safety protocols for visitors.
Before you visit your favorite attraction, familiarize yourself with its policies. Just like anywhere else, expect to wear a face mask. You’ll have to observe social distancing. At some sites you’ll need to obtain an advance ticket.
We need our museums and cultural centers for the enrichment they provide — but they also need our support, now more than ever. The attractions lost millions in revenue and suffered staff reductions during the closure. So when you visit, patronize the gift shop. Become a member. Make a donation. And support your cultural community.
— Pamela Stallsmith
