Editorial: Teaming up to urge semiconductor research

Here’s a blast from the past: We have a statement from Rick Boucher and Bob Goodlatte.
It’s been awhile since those two have worked together. Goodlatte, a Republican from Roanoke County, retired from Congress after the 2018 elections. Boucher, a Democrat from Abingdon, was retired by voters after the 2010 elections. Before that, though, they served together for 18 years and were something of a political odd couple known for their mutual interest in technology issues — not necessarily the most natural interest for two congressmen in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Let’s give credit where credit is due: Both saw far beyond the horizon. Boucher co-founded the House Internet Caucus in 1996, just three years after the World Wide Web started becoming a thing. He was one of the first members of Congress to have a webpage, long before that was a standard thing.
Two years later, when the Republican co-founder of the caucus left Congress (the voters’ choice, not his), Goodlatte joined Boucher as co-chair. Sometimes their ideological differences put them on different sides of many issues, but when it came to technology, they often found themselves agreeing — and co-sponsoring legislation.
At the time, The Roanoke Times quoted a Microsoft lobbyist who said that the two congressmen from Southwest Virginia “are among a handful of those in Congress who have grasped the complex world of the computer industry, which is full of legal and systematic intricacies.”
Why yes, yes it is.
Fast forward to today. Boucher and Goodlatte teamed up again to author an op-ed in USA Today in April headlined “How to protect America’s high-tech edge: Invest in making computer chips.” This is the kind of important detail that both former congressmen were famous for mastering. Computer chips are what make the modern economy go.
Right now, we don’t have enough of them. This isn’t just a Silicon Valley issue. So far this year, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) all have been forced to shutter plants. Why? Because there’s a worldwide shortage of computer chips — and, if you haven’t noticed, cars these days basically are computers on wheels.
Why is there a computer chip shortage? Blame the pandemic. Actually, there are plenty of computer chips around, they’ve just gone to things other than cars. Once the pandemic hit, chipmakers thought car sales would dip as people worked from home, so they shifted their manufacturing to meet new demands driven by the whole work-from-home and go-to-school-from-home routine.
As Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research told National Public Radio: “We all needed new computers. Every school kid needed a Chromebook. There’s the new PlayStation 5.” She laughed while delivering that last line, but no kid was laughing because they didn’t have a PlayStation 5. Anyway, auto sales now have rebounded, but automakers don’t have enough chips because they’ve all gone into those Chromebooks and PlayStation 5s.
That’s not really the chip shortage that Boucher and Goodlatte were warning about, but it serves to illustrate their point nonetheless: Computer chips are kind of important, and when they’re not available, bad things happen, like factories shutting down.
Now onto the point that Boucher and Goodlatte were warning about: Not enough of those chips are being made in the United States. And too many are being made in China.
In 1990, 37% of the world’s computer chips were made in the United States. Now only 12% are. Three-fourths of the world’s chips now are made in Asia. The biggest makers are, in order, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. But China is coming up fast. Between 2015 and 2019, China pulled ahead of the U.S. as a chipmaker and appears on a rocket ride to the top.
A study by the Semiconductor Industry Association projects that by 2030 China is expected to have the world’s largest market share. It’s one thing to be dependent on South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, all friendly, democratic countries. It’s quite another to be dependent on China, which is not necessarily the former and certainly not the latter.
Why has all this happened? Pretty much the usual story: Labor is cheaper in those countries and Americans don’t want to pay more for their Chromebooks and PlayStation 5s — or their cars — than they have to. Also, those countries have subsidized their semiconductor industries in a way that we haven’t.
Maybe it doesn’t matter that much where our video games are made, but there are some national security implications to where computer chips are made. We’d hate to have to beg Beijing to sell us some computer chips for a new fighter jet.
That’s why this past year’s defense bill included a provision called the “CHIPS for America Act” which was backed by what Boucher and Goodlatte called (correctly) “an impressive, bipartisan list of sponsors.” Among them was U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. That bill “authorizes more than $1.2 billion in research and development — with more than $900 million for a new public-private collaboration for research.” (That’s potentially good news for Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia, both of which have been engaged in semiconductor research.)
Now, here’s the catch (there’s always a catch): While that bill authorizes that spending, it didn’t actually appropriate the funds. That’s why Boucher and Goodlatte teamed up to write their commentary — to urge Congress to do so.
They write: “We call on Congress to work across the aisle in both chambers to fully fund the public-private semiconductor research authorized in last year’s defense bill. Working together, members of both parties should seize the opportunity to ensure that America stays at the leading edge in this critical technology. After all, the bottom line is one thing that both parties agree on: Jobs.” And also national security.
A study this past year found that “robust federal incentives would reverse the decades-long trajectory of declining chip production in America and create as many as 19 major semiconductor manufacturing facilities and 70,000 high-paying jobs in the U.S. over the next 10 years.” Plus, you know, ensure that we don’t have to beg Beijing for computer chips.
When the chips are down, best they be ours.
