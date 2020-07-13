During the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of Virginians working from offices is far lower than normal. Some are in work-from-home heaven, others are suffering cabin fever and plenty are somewhere in between. As telework continues to be encouraged during Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 reopening guidelines, we’re wondering: Is remote work going to be a more prevalent piece of the commonwealth’s economy?
FlexJobs.com — an online resource showcasing work-from-home employment opportunities — recently released a report ranking Virginia as No. 6 among states with the most remote offerings. Only California, Texas, New York, Florida and Illinois had more virtual positions.
But the report stresses that in most cases, “work from home” does not mean “work from anywhere.” Nearly 95% of remote jobs have “location or geographic requirements.” Reasons include legal, taxation, professional licensing or training concerns, or the periodic need for in-person meetings, FlexJobs said.
In 2017, U.S. Census data showed that a little more than 5% of Americans worked from home — up from 3.3% in 2000. As the coronavirus disrupted businesses across the country, a secondary metric took shape: the percentage of jobs that could be completed at home.
In April, Forbes highlighted a University of Chicago working paper, estimating nearly 4 in 10 fell in that category. The key criteria in that analysis were: Does the job require daily work outdoors and does it involve operating vehicles, mechanized devices or equipment? If not, the job was deemed as “adaptable” to a work-from-home environment.
It’s difficult for any survey to capture the uniqueness of personal, professional or public health considerations that make remote work more or less capable — or appealing. In June, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce unveiled a wide-ranging set of guidance for businesses to get back to work. Through feedback from 1,000-plus respondents, the top challenge was “restoring consumer and worker confidence.”
That goal applies across all business settings. Going forward, companies should apply two telework lessons from COVID-19: Have efficient remote solutions on hand, as well as flexible policies in place for families that need to use it in full or partial circumstances.
But for the short- and long-term good of the economy, we still see offices as a cornerstone of the workday. And if workers and companies choose the Richmond area for remote employment, we also welcome the arrival of those opportunities. The region’s quality of life will back up that choice.
— Chris Gentilviso
