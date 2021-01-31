Editorial: Telling the truth about February

Editor’s note: For 32 years, syndicated Times-Dispatch columnist Charles McDowell deplored the dreary, endless month of February. As we begin the month — thankfully the year’s shortest — we offer his column from Feb. 2, 1986.

Thirty days hath September,

April, June and November.

All the rest have thirty-one.

Except February, which is endless.

So, here we are, two days into February, and I’m already tired of it.

In the many years that I have filed the Annual Lament and Protest on behalf of all those oppressed by February, I have never filed it so early. But what’s to wait for? February is February is February, and it only changes for the worse.

Nobody can do anything about February, but we can start early to disabuse ourselves of its pretense to brevity.

Not that anyone would be much fooled by February once he or she got used to the pace and mood of it. It is longer than the War of the Austrian Succession, more discouraging than the flu, meaner than Gramm-Rudman. It is the Silas Marner of months.