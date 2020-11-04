Editorial: Thank you to the Virginians who kept our elections moving

Across Virginia, several election results still were yet to be decided on Wednesday.
In a year where the coronavirus has challenged our systems, our electoral process also has weathered the uncertainty of 2020.
As votes keep being counted, we want to recognize the people who helped maintain — and expand — the key pillar of our democracy. Thank you to all of the Virginians who kept our elections moving.
Thank you to the officers of election who worked long days and helped Virginians adapt to new options during an unprecedented 45-day voting period.
Thank you to greeters who guided voters as they arrived and provided a sense of direction.
Thank you to poll book officers who marked Virginians as voting and resolved any registration issues.
Thank you to ballot officers who managed and accounted for votes that were cast.
Thank you to voting equipment and booth officers who kept quality control on the filling out and insertion of ballots into machines, and provided assistance if any errors came up.
Thank you to chief officers who led staff, opened polling places on time, tracked and verified key supplies, and coordinated with localities to answer any questions and keep concerns under control.
Thank you to Postal Service workers and local registrar’s offices for adapting to new early in-person and mail-in choices, for providing key election information and for keeping ballots moving along.
Thank you to state and local government leaders for laying the groundwork for an election that promoted access and flexibility amid COVID-19, and for defending our voting rights in the courts.
Thank you to the Virginia Department of Elections for regular updates and clear guidance to localities, especially as absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day continue to roll in through Friday at noon.
And thank you to Virginians for making your voices heard. In a year where life has been far from normal and differences still are high, our right to vote is the core of how our democracy moves forward.
— Chris Gentilviso