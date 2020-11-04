Editorial: Thank you to the Virginians who kept our elections moving

Across Virginia, several election results still were yet to be decided on Wednesday.

In a year where the coronavirus has challenged our systems, our electoral process also has weathered the uncertainty of 2020.

As votes keep being counted, we want to recognize the people who helped maintain — and expand — the key pillar of our democracy. Thank you to all of the Virginians who kept our elections moving.

Thank you to the officers of election who worked long days and helped Virginians adapt to new options during an unprecedented 45-day voting period.

Thank you to greeters who guided voters as they arrived and provided a sense of direction.

Thank you to poll book officers who marked Virginians as voting and resolved any registration issues.

Thank you to ballot officers who managed and accounted for votes that were cast.

Thank you to voting equipment and booth officers who kept quality control on the filling out and insertion of ballots into machines, and provided assistance if any errors came up.