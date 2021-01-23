Editorial: The Biden era is about more than unity. We need accountability and results.

The August 2017 ”Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville was a brand of extremism that has no place in our democracy. Yet for four years, we encountered a presidency and other forces that gave oxygen to such movements.

“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy,” Biden said. “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear and demonization have long torn us apart.”

But what makes 2021 so different is that divides in values among our elected leaders at the federal, state and local levels now also are divides in truth. Debates over how to fund COVID-19 relief or reopen our schools or jump-start small businesses have devolved into squabbles over whether the coronavirus is real, or whether we need to wear masks and practice social distancing, or whether white supremacy even exists.

“What are the common objects we love that define us as Americans?” Biden asked. “I think I know. Opportunity. Security. Liberty. Dignity. Respect. Honor. And, yes, the truth.”