Editorial: The Biden era is about more than unity. We need accountability and results.

The Biden administration entered the White House Wednesday, roughly one year removed from the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. and two weeks separated from a violent insurrection that shook the halls of the U.S. Capitol.
In his first days on the job, President Joe Biden has brought the change in tone that is necessary for our nation to turn a corner. His inaugural address recognized the need for “unity.”
“History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity,” Biden said. “We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.”
But a change in tone is not enough to heal the divides plaguing us. The Biden era is about more than unity. We need accountability and results.
While the violence at the U.S. Capitol might have been a breaking point for many Americans, Virginians endured similar chaos that proved to be the impetus for Biden’s presidential run.
The August 2017 ”Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville was a brand of extremism that has no place in our democracy. Yet for four years, we encountered a presidency and other forces that gave oxygen to such movements.
“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy,” Biden said. “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear and demonization have long torn us apart.”
But what makes 2021 so different is that divides in values among our elected leaders at the federal, state and local levels now also are divides in truth. Debates over how to fund COVID-19 relief or reopen our schools or jump-start small businesses have devolved into squabbles over whether the coronavirus is real, or whether we need to wear masks and practice social distancing, or whether white supremacy even exists.
“What are the common objects we love that define us as Americans?” Biden asked. “I think I know. Opportunity. Security. Liberty. Dignity. Respect. Honor. And, yes, the truth.”
Back in 2017, after Charlottesville, it was easier for our leaders to dismiss the truth about the driving of a car into a crowd and the death of Heather Heyer. There were “very fine people on both sides” of that conflict. On Jan. 6, when Congress was in the crosshairs, the tone began to change.
Why? In the past year, in every corner of the globe, it’s much harder to escape the truth. We need leadership and we need it now.
Roughly 98 million recorded cases of COVID-19 — this novel, insidious disease — have crippled every corner of the globe. And the United States, the supposed leader of the free world, is more than knee-deep in the struggle, with nearly 25 million of the recorded cases. More than 2 million people have died globally, and more than 410,000 of those lives lost are Americans.
“Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson,” Biden said. “There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans and especially as leaders — leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation — to defend the truth and to defeat the lies.”
If we can’t defeat the lies, we won’t defeat the virus. Truth has been the missing ingredient all along, costing us valuable time during this pandemic. As people endure job losses and health issues that strip them of their economic security — or worse yet, their lives — we see stress overpower our search to reclaim the objects that define our country and our commonwealth.
The biggest threat to liberty isn’t government action. It’s a public dismissal of reality, perpetuated by people we send to elected office who fuel lies over truth, and promote dissension over solutions.
“Before God and all of you I give you my word,” Biden said Wednesday. “I will always level with you. I will defend the Constitution. I will defend our democracy. I will defend America. I will give my all in your service thinking not of power, but of possibilities. Not of personal interest, but of the public good. And together, we shall write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity, not division.”
Biden can’t clear the unity bar alone. Members of Congress, our governor, our General Assembly, our mayors, our boards of supervisors and all other elected officials have a role to play. When we’re able to walk outside, go to school and to work, have a meal in public, and stay with family and friends without the war-like symbols of this public health crisis before us, we’ll know someone in power was accountable. We’ll begin to see the results we’re looking for.
— Chris Gentilviso