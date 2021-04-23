Editorial: The Chauvin verdict is a reminder that justice has yet to be served

For roughly 9 1/2 minutes this past May, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck visualized what Black and brown communities in America have known for centuries.

Floyd couldn’t breathe. Anyone who watched that video with a conscience couldn’t breathe. The jury made the right decision in convicting Chauvin on all three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

But the charges Chauvin faced were limp in comparison to what we all saw. Putting one police officer behind bars for decades will not bring back Floyd’s life, and one jury’s decision that was a long time coming also is not enough to institute systemic changes in American policing.

“A measure of justice isn’t the same as equal justice,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday.

We agree. Justice has yet to be served and Virginia can serve as a laboratory for change to get closer to real reform.