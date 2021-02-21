Editorial: The coronavirus might not be able to mutate beyond control

B.1.1.7’s big advantage seems to be an increased ability to transmit between people. It also is a basic principle of evolution that the more that humans produce antibodies to a virus — because they’ve been infected before or because they’ve been vaccinated — the greater the advantage will be for any new variant that can elude those antibodies.

Penn State University evolutionary biologist Andrew Read likens this to the introduction of new predators on an island. The animals already there either die or adapt — by growing shells, by climbing or burrowing, or by acquiring the ability to fight back.

If the coronavirus develops an anti-vaccine strategy, we will need a counterstrategy.

That could mean upgrading the existing vaccines so that they induce a broader range of antibodies. It also might help to give people different vaccines for their first and second doses — an approach that needs to be tested in clinical trials.

McCarthy would like to see more data on the patients who have gotten COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. When were they exposed, and did they have high or low levels of the virus in their bodies? This fight requires that all scientists working to understand the virus have all of the data they need.