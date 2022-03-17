Editorial: The culture of work has changed. Time to catch up.

If there’s anything the pandemic has taught us as a society, and it’s something most people probably never gave much thought to, is how much society relies on certain workers.

They work as cashiers or stock clerks at our local grocery stores; they brew beans at our favorite coffee haunt; they prepare or deliver meals at the fast food joints or restaurants we love to patron.

Many college students, young adults, retirees or those who need a part-time income have these kinds of jobs, which generally have flexible schedules.

But for hundreds of thousands more, jobs like these are the only means to earn a living to support a family. These jobs are often low-wage jobs, where likely people clock many hours just to earn a decent check. And they are held by anyone (regardless of gender, ethnic or racial group, immigrant or American citizen or any other category) who really need the gig.

When the pandemic hit, however, and society was strongly advised to stay/work from home, these workers were elevated. Suddenly they were anointed as “essential” because everyone who was lucky enough to be able to work from home realized how important these workers were.

But what happens when these workers can’t get to work because they are sick, or a family member is sick? Unlike a person doing a remote job, workers who must physically appear for their jobs have almost no wiggle room. They either forfeit those wages or worse, come to work sick because many do not have any paid sick time.

Amid the pandemic, the culture of work has shifted dramatically but some areas, such as gaps in paid leave, haven’t kept paced with the change.

The lack of paid sick time ”creates a crisis for low-wage workers,” and affects as many as 1.2 million workers in Virginia, including large percentages of child care and food service workers; those caring for vulnerable adults; and at least two-thirds of all grocery store workers, says Kim Bobo, executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.

Bobo has spent the past few years championing some proposed bills that would secure mandatory paid sick leave for the million or so essential workers without. In 2021, her group scored a win with a small requirement that consumer directed home health care workers would get paid sick days funded by Virginia, she said.

That covered some 30,000 home health care workers, but “we’re still missing a lot of workers,” Bobo added.

A more recent version of proposed paid sick leave legislation aimed at expanding that coverage would have allowed for five paid sick days for ”health care providers and grocery store workers,” as summarized under Senate Bill 352, sponsored by Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax.

The bill, which did not make it out of committee, would have removed a minimum requirement for workers to log a certain amount of hours per week or month before being eligible for paid sick leave.

Other bills that were presented in the Senate and House of Delegates, but did not advance, also sought to require employers to provide paid sick leave to home health care workers who provide agency-directed services.

The concept of state-funded paid-sick leave is not unique.

In several cities around the U.S. and in least 16 states (including neighboring Maryland and Arizona) there is some version of a paid-sick-time standard in which nongovernment workers can earn to use for themselves or to care for a family member.

“As a humane society, we should have some core standards around ... in the same way, if you hire somebody, you have to pay minimum wage, and you have to pay workers comp, right? That’s the law,” Bobo said. “How do you not make sure that people have a few paid sick days, because everybody gets [sick] or every child gets sick?”

Oftentimes, families might send a sick child to school, or workers end up coming to work sick, which poses a public health threat irrespective of the current pandemic.

There are norovirus outbreaks and other viruses that usually are traced back to one sick food service worker.

But a paid sick leave provision would help keep businesses running, virus free and open, as reported in a September 2021 Health Affairs article.

The law already requires private sector companies to provide minimums for wage and workers compensation for all employers, as Bobo noted. There needs to be a required minimum to cover paid sick time as well.

We as a society rely on these workers. With so many others having the option to work from home, the culture of work has changed. It’s time for Virginia to catch up.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks