Editorial: The economic benefits of NASA's "Moon to Mars" mission

While the global coronavirus pandemic has cast a haze of uncertainty over our lives on Earth, we’re finding hope in the stars.

The highly contagious virus continues to disrupt our financial stability as businesses fold, retailers struggle and restaurants try to survive. However, NASA’s Mars mission offers an economic bright spot nationally and in Virginia.

Under the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 to study the lunar surface and live there. Then comes the next giant leap for humanity: sending astronauts to Mars within the decade.

The economic effects already are being felt. The “Moon to Mars” mission generated approximately $300 million in direct economic benefits for Virginia during the 2019 fiscal year through thousands of jobs and government contract opportunities for goods and services, according to a report by the Nathalie P. Voorhees Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago. The report said 1,221 jobs directly are related to the mission.

In Virginia, the total economic impact from NASA is more than 27,000 jobs, $2 billion in labor income, $5.5 billion in economic output and nearly $220 million in tax revenues for state and local governments, according to the report.