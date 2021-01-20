Editorial: The economic imperative to reopen our schools

This is the second of a two-part editorial.

Each week, economists at the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) measure the health of our commonwealth’s workforce.

A core sign of concern is the level unemployment claims, and more than 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginians continue to weather a rattled economy marred by layoffs, pay cuts, reductions in hours or a need to change industries altogether. During the week ending Jan. 9, the VEC reported that more than 28,000 Virginians filed new claims, adding to a pool of 63,000-plus continued claims.

As adults fight for economic security and adapt to job challenges, their children are struggling to find stability at school. Time reserved for reading, writing, math and science, along with enrichment activities and social experiences, has been upended by the blessing and curse of technology. How well we learn is being dictated by how well we can connect, and that setting was thrust upon our kids and educators in the middle of a public health crisis, with little time to prepare.

After a tough year, the economic imperative to reopen our schools is clear. The first step toward truly rebooting our economy is a safe restoration of a high-quality, in-person education.