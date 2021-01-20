Editorial: The economic imperative to reopen our schools

This is the second of a two-part editorial.
Each week, economists at the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) measure the health of our commonwealth’s workforce.
A core sign of concern is the level unemployment claims, and more than 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginians continue to weather a rattled economy marred by layoffs, pay cuts, reductions in hours or a need to change industries altogether. During the week ending Jan. 9, the VEC reported that more than 28,000 Virginians filed new claims, adding to a pool of 63,000-plus continued claims.
As adults fight for economic security and adapt to job challenges, their children are struggling to find stability at school. Time reserved for reading, writing, math and science, along with enrichment activities and social experiences, has been upended by the blessing and curse of technology. How well we learn is being dictated by how well we can connect, and that setting was thrust upon our kids and educators in the middle of a public health crisis, with little time to prepare.
After a tough year, the economic imperative to reopen our schools is clear. The first step toward truly rebooting our economy is a safe restoration of a high-quality, in-person education.
First, the exercise of school from home is hindering some families from being able to re-enter the workforce. In late October, The Times-Dispatch’s Colleen Curran captured Virginia’s slice of a national struggle: the female recession. During the COVID-19 pandemic, women have fallen behind in the U.S. job market, and 2.6 million fewer females were working compared to February.
One of the subgroups within that disconcerting trend — single mothers — especially has been affected by the juggling acts brought on by the public health crisis. At the end of July, roughly 1 in 3 moms ages 25 to 44 cited child care as a reason they were out of work, versus 1 in 10 fathers, Curran reported.
“Balancing work, child care and virtual learning seems utterly impossible for single parents and workers who can’t work from home,” added Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in his September speech, “Enabling Women to Work.”
Second, regardless of gender, some of the fastest-growing occupations in Virginia are in front-line settings that cannot be fulfilled through telework. According to VirginiaWorks.com’s career and workforce-labor market information, four current high-demand career paths are in health care fields — occupational therapy assistants, physical therapist aides, home health aides, and ambulance drivers and attendants.
For Virginians with children, the chance to pursue a promising new work opportunity hinges on the revival of in-person schooling. While virtual learning has been a lifeline without classrooms that normally hold dozens of students, kids still need in-person supervision during the day, whether in class or at home.
Yet, as families have incurred job or income losses throughout the pandemic, so have child care providers. In a Jan. 9 op-ed for The Times-Dispatch, the Virginia Child Care Association reported that more than 60% of licensed centers have closed, leading to 210,000 fewer slots available.
Third, how well our students learn today dictates how well our economy can grow in the future. In August, The Learning Agency — an educational consulting firm — released a white paper on “Education and Income: How Learning Boosts Salary.” The core argument was that “budget cuts for American public schools will only deepen the economic and unemployment crisis already underway.”
If Virginia invests in educating its students, it is supporting the future earning potential of its workforce. The study found that better math skills can boost salaries by $21,000 annually; improved reading and writing skills could net $11,000 more per year; and just a high school diploma alone is a $6,700 yearly benefit. Those basics are best learned and taught in brick-and-mortar schools.
And finally, our region already has invested millions of dollars in promoting state-of-the-art spaces that support better face-to-face learning. Whether a student is enrolled at the new Henry Marsh or Cardinal elementary schools in Richmond, or Manchester Middle School in Chesterfield County, or the forthcoming new J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools in Henrico County, the money poured into these projects must be realized in the form of better educational outcomes. The pandemic cannot stop that progress.
We need solutions that promote recovery — more parents back at work with fulfilling job prospects, more options for child care that spur stability for kids and their families, and more pathways to future success for our children to reach the other side of this pandemic. Vaccines open that realm of possibilities.
One day, they will lead our commonwealth as adults. Safely reopening our schools is a critical step toward repairing their education in the short term, and our economy in the long term.
— Chris Gentilviso