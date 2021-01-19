Editorial: The educational imperative to reopen our schools

Raising your hand to participate in-person is different than trying to unmute as three other classmates attempt to do so. Over-the-computer help from a teacher with math problems or reading passages is a tougher process than over-the-shoulder assistance. Notebook paper, a pen or pencil, and the same kind of chair in the same classroom was a more level playing field than laptops bought at different prices, or internet access with different speeds, or in some cases, no computer or broadband connection at all.

As of December, roughly 40% of Virginia’s 132 school divisions still were in online-only classes. But FCPS — the commonwealth’s largest school division — emerged as a lead case study of concern. An internal analysis from November found almost 10,000 students suffered failing grades in two or more classes, The Washington Post reported.

More locally, through a recent Freedom of Information Act request, CBS 6 unearthed a similar trend in Chesterfield County Public Schools, as 1 in 6 students failed two or more classes in the fall. A parent told CBS 6 that she expected the schools to “utilize the data and make a change.” That seems sensible.