Editorial: The false promise of a surplus during a pandemic

Even with the support of federal CARES Act dollars, do we have a stable supply of affordable housing that keeps people from having to go to eviction court dates? Do we have small businesses that are able to keep up with local taxes? Do we have schools delivering the promise of quality education? Do we have adequate roads and sidewalks promoting quality of life?

We know these issues received great attention preceding the pandemic. We’re not asking the mayor or council to work outside of their means. We’re just calling for transparency in how the surplus came about, and prudence in how the city projects and executes its finances.

During a pandemic, any surplus in Richmond is equivalent to a house in need of repairs with money buried in a sock drawer. The RTD recently reported that the city’s annual financial report is expected to be completed by November. We look forward to seeing the results of any accounting and audit of this historic, trying fiscal year — without any false promises.