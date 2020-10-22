Editorial: The false promise of a surplus during a pandemic

The city of Richmond entered 2020 with budgetary priorities that could not have accounted for COVID-19.
When Mayor Levar Stoney presented his plan to City Council on March 6, several issues drew attention. School funding was to increase by $16 million. City employees were to get a 2% raise and $686,000 was to go to the eviction diversion program. Real estate taxes were to remain steady thanks to property assessment growth, local tax revenue and new state revenue. But utility rate hikes ranged from 2.5% for water to 8.75% for stormwater.
The following day, Virginia recorded its first case of COVID-19 — and priorities changed. In May, City Council narrowly passed a leaner budget, with only a $6 million increase for Richmond Public Schools, and no city employee raises or dollars for the eviction diversion program. The mayor said the budget was one the city had to live with. Council members in opposition said the plan failed to recognize the economic fallout on local jobs and businesses.
Now the City Council and mayor are back at the table, right before an election, with a different purpose — assessing how to handle a surplus. That figure has ballooned from $4.7 million projected in August, to $13.75 million in September to $19 million earlier this month. In an abnormal year amid COVID-19, to the average Richmonder fighting to stay afloat, the idea of a “surplus” seems to be a false promise.
“These numbers keep changing,” Councilman Andreas Addison, who represents the 1st District, said during an Oct. 12 meeting. “I’m not saying I don’t trust them. I’m saying we don’t have enough information to truly know what we’re working with.”
We agree. A surplus is defined as “the amount that remains when use or need is satisfied.” Are uses of budget dollars satisfied in our city? Are needs that depend on budget dollars satisfied in our city?
Even with the support of federal CARES Act dollars, do we have a stable supply of affordable housing that keeps people from having to go to eviction court dates? Do we have small businesses that are able to keep up with local taxes? Do we have schools delivering the promise of quality education? Do we have adequate roads and sidewalks promoting quality of life?
We know these issues received great attention preceding the pandemic. We’re not asking the mayor or council to work outside of their means. We’re just calling for transparency in how the surplus came about, and prudence in how the city projects and executes its finances.
During a pandemic, any surplus in Richmond is equivalent to a house in need of repairs with money buried in a sock drawer. The RTD recently reported that the city’s annual financial report is expected to be completed by November. We look forward to seeing the results of any accounting and audit of this historic, trying fiscal year — without any false promises.
— Chris Gentilviso