Editorial: The future of working remotely

If you’ve been working remotely for the past year because of the pandemic, think of how your life has changed.

Gone is your daily commute. No longer are you getting into your car and driving to work, possibly paying tolls. You’re also saving on gas and parking.

Or if you take public transportation, you’re no longer paying your daily fare. Your commute is a matter of minutes instead of miles to your study, dining room table or other set-aside space for working from home.

Comfort clothes have replaced suits, unless you’re on a Zoom call, and even then the style usually veers to dressy casual.

You’re also likely not eating out as much — if at all — or buying coffee, snacks or other sundries at or around your office building.

But also think about how that affects the area around your office, whether you’re downtown or in the suburbs.

What is the future of working remotely? In the aftermath of the COVID-19 public health crisis, what will be the long-term effects on restaurant and retail establishments that depend on office workers? What challenges will public transportation face? Will this further strain inequities in the workforce?