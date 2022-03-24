Editorial: The goal of school construction should be to get it done

The George Wythe High School construction plan, or lack thereof, continues to be a tug-of-war on who will manage how a new facility gets built.

A contentious joint-meeting of the Richmond City Council and School Board Tuesday drew many of the same players on opposite sides of the debate.

There are those united under the mantra “Wythe Can’t Wait,” composed of clergy, parents and others who say a new building is needed because the existing structure is outdated and a hazard, among hundreds identified by the Virginia Department of Education as needing rehabilitation. They want the City Council to handle the procurement and project management, hoping that will speed things up.

The other side, which includes some School Board members, favors a smaller school and says students can be rerouted to other locations to accommodate projected increased enrollment. A slim majority of the School Board voted last year to keep the project management in the school division’s hands — something Superintendent Jason Kamras doesn’t believe is the best tactic for the division.

The stalemate between the School Board and the City Council has an added layer beyond which governing body should manage the project: How large should a new building be?

Laying on the table is a $7.3 million purse, which the city controls. It’s funding the school division could use to begin construction or award a design contract. Unfortunately, caught in the middle of this battle are thousands of students.

In a school serving mainly Black and Latino students and a majority who are struggling at Wythe, because of multiple learning, language or behavioral challenges, it really doesn’t matter who manages the school construction. The goal should be to get it done and soon.

It’s constituents who choose the elected officials and those who serve on the City Council, as well as the mayor and School Board. The voters decide whom they want to represent the community’s interest, people they hope have the expertise.

But once elected, it’s the School Board, according to the Code of Virginia that is the governing body in the school division and has the say over “erecting, furnishing, equipping, and noninstructional operating of necessary school buildings.”

School Board member Kenya Gibson, the vice chairwoman representing the 3rd District, said during Tuesday’s joint meeting the City Council has no legal authority to determine a school size.

The community wants its representatives to put the students’ interest first. Students desperately need resources and will need more staff, which costs plenty. But they also need a building, or at least a good plan to use available space. Leaders should stay on track with the main focus — the students — and make a decision.

The protracted saga to rehab and rebuild the aging Wythe, which opened in 1960, has been going on for a few decades. Recently, in 2018, Wythe was among five buildings the School Board sought to replace, following the passing of a meals tax to generate the revenue. But Richmond only raised enough funds so far to pay for building three schools.

Meanwhile, the cost of construction materials for nonresidential projects are on the rise, affected by inflation and a tight labor market. Prices have climbed more than 21% between the 12-month period from February 2021 to this past February, according to a release earlier this month from the Associated General Contractors of America, which cited data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Money for school divisions is coming following recent school construction legislation passed in the General Assembly aimed at rehabilitating aging structures, such as Wythe. But everyone needs to get on the same page with the project.

The city withholding funds gathered with the intention of paying for school construction seems pointless.

On the other hand, this back-and-forth over building size to accommodate projected enrollment increases (capacity numbers such as 1,600, 2,000 or 1,800 have been tossed around) or whether students could simply go to another existing school also is not serving anyone — especially with other issues plaguing most school divisions, such as teacher shortages.

If the board and the council can’t come to an understanding, maybe the constituents will decide come the next election cycle, which is in 2024.

By the city’s estimate, and using its procurement plan, a new school could be nearly built by the next election. Using the School Board’s estimates and the school divisions’ procurement process, it could take until 2027.

Regardless, the goal of school construction should be to get it done. How long are elected officials going to hold up learning and students at Wythe? Make a decision. The clock is ticking.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks