Editorial: The history we overlook

Being Virginians, we often date our history from 1607, the founding of Jamestown.

There are those, such as The New York Times, who believe it should be dated from 1619, when the first Africans arrived — involuntarily. That has stirred up much controversy but both of those dates overlook another date, one that we weren’t taught in school.

That date is 1587. In that year, 20 years before Jamestown and the same year that the English were founding their ill-fated Lost Colony on Roanoke Island in present-day North Carolina, the first Filipinos (and one Japanese boy who somehow was part of the crew) landed in what today we call California.

That date marks the first documented Asian contact with the future continental United States. It’s natural to look at history through our own lens — we grow up learning lots of American history and not so much Canadian history, for instance.

But the American history we’ve learned often comes with filters of its own that leave out lots of details — such as the fact that Filipinos were in California long before John Smith was in Virginia.