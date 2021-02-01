Editorial: The ideal COVID-19 vaccine infrastructure already exists

Entering February, Virginia’s quest to administer COVID-19 vaccines appears to be improving.

Look at Bloomberg’s “Vaccine Tracker” and the commonwealth no longer is near the bottom of some key metrics officials are using to gauge success. As of Monday morning, Virginia ranked 11th in doses administered (833,221), fifth in the daily rate of doses administered (51,177) and 17th in the percentage of supply used (67.6%). The commonwealth also was tied for 12th in the percentage of people who have received at least one dose (8.1%).

For state officials, the data is encouraging. But the one category that arguably matters most to the public is the percentage of people who fully are vaccinated. Per Bloomberg, Virginia was at 1.4% (tied for 36th with seven states) and no state had cleared 4% in this category.

We have a long way to go, and the data is a roller-coaster. What if we took a step back and just paid closer attention to how we already administer common immunizations? How do we get to a place where people have choices for a COVID-19 vaccine?

The ideal infrastructure already exists. The question is: When will we be able use it?